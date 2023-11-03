Marvel's Echo Reveals A Shock Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Return - But Didn't They Die?

After being introduced on "Hawkeye," Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), will receive her very own spin-off. The new "Echo" trailer promises plenty of gritty action as well as some surprise appearances from already-established Marvel characters. Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) has a prominent role, and even Daredevil (Charlie Cox) shows up in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. But one actor fans probably weren't expecting to see is Andrew Howard, who played Luther Banks on six episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Howard appears in Season 3 of the Marvel series, ultimately dying at the hands of R. Giyera (Mark Dacascos). Although "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is pretty much built on the predication that no one can really die in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as evidenced by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) leading the cast, it would be odd to bring a relatively minor character back in this way. We don't know exactly who Howard is playing on "Echo," but it's a safe bet he's portraying somebody else altogether.

Howard's involvement should be news to most, as his casting on "Echo" wasn't revealed prior to the trailer. At this time, he isn't even credited on the show's IMDb page.