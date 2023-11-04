Loki Season 2 Episode 5's Surprising Post-Credits Easter Egg Explained

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"

Post-credit scenes are a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They've made a generation of viewers watch the whole credits just in case there are any teasers of what's to come hidden at the end. They aren't as common in the Marvel Disney+ shows, but anyone who waited until the very end of "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction" — was treated to a potentially startling discovery.

At the tail-end of the credits, there's a voiceover from the "Zaniac" video game seen earlier in the episode, specifically Zaniac (Brad Wolfe) screaming, "You died! Insert your coin, loser!" The aggressive line caught many by surprise, including X, formerly known as Twitter, user @captaincupkicks, who wrote, "I was just trying to process the episode and then this line at the end of the credits jump scared me so bad."

While it seems like a nifty callback, it actually holds greater meaning than one might realize. After all, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) watched all of his friends die before he learned to harness time-slipping, making him a new powerful MCU god. We then see him continue to go back to when he's present at the Time Variance Authority standing next to O.B. (Ke Huy Quan). People died, and Loki metaphorically inserted another coin to get another chance at saving reality. But will it be "Game Over" for good in the "Loki" Season 2 finale?