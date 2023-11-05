Matthew Perry's Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow Adopting His Dog? Here's The Truth

As the world continues to mourn the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, a major misconception has taken hold. Some reports related to the deceased actor indicate that he left behind a pet — specifically a dog — and that his former "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow is adopting the animal. However, there doesn't seem to be much validity to this story.

Following the original reports, a source with knowledge of Perry's living situation confirmed to PEOPLE that not only is Kudrow not planning to adopt the late star's dog, but that he actually didn't even own a dog at the time of his death. As such, this rumor has turned out to be completely bogus.

While Kudrow isn't caring for a new pet in the wake of the tragedy, she did release a joint statement to PEOPLE, along with her fellow "Friends" co-stars, mourning the death of Perry. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement reads. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."