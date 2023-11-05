Matthew Perry's Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow Adopting His Dog? Here's The Truth
As the world continues to mourn the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, a major misconception has taken hold. Some reports related to the deceased actor indicate that he left behind a pet — specifically a dog — and that his former "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow is adopting the animal. However, there doesn't seem to be much validity to this story.
Following the original reports, a source with knowledge of Perry's living situation confirmed to PEOPLE that not only is Kudrow not planning to adopt the late star's dog, but that he actually didn't even own a dog at the time of his death. As such, this rumor has turned out to be completely bogus.
While Kudrow isn't caring for a new pet in the wake of the tragedy, she did release a joint statement to PEOPLE, along with her fellow "Friends" co-stars, mourning the death of Perry. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement reads. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Didn't Perry have a dog?
The clarification that Matthew Perry actually didn't own a dog at the time of his death may prove confusing to some longtime fans of the actor, as they might remember a relatively recent time in which the actor seemingly did have a pet. Fans' memories aren't mistaken — Perry did own a dog up until a mere few years ago, though circumstances led to someone else (still not Lisa Kudrow) taking ownership of the animal.
During the course of their relationship of several years, Perry and his ex-fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, adopted a young doodle mix named Alfred. However, when the pair split up in 2021, it seems that Hurwitz took full ownership of Alfred. The dog can still be periodically seen in Hurwitz's now-private Instagram, including in a post viewable on PEOPLE, in which she celebrated his third birthday. "He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that," the caption reads.
Alfred is likely the dog that some of the erroneous reports regarding Kudrow were speculating about. Thankfully, it seems like Perry's former pet already has a home and is continually being cared for.