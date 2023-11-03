HBO Confirms Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Premiere Window

During an early-November press conference, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced that "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 will premiere in February of 2024.

Variety's report about this news quotes Bloys pointing out that "Curb" tends not to adhere to a regular release schedule but is a network standout nevertheless. "I was thinking last night that 'Curb,' in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule," he said, "and it is a highlight wherever it ends up."

While the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike delayed some of HBO's flagship projects, like "The Last of Us" Season 2, filming on "Curb" Season 12 wrapped just months prior to the start of the first strike. Writers may still have been needed during post-production, however, hence the announcement of Season 12's release window coming after the WGA strike's conclusion. Whatever the case may be, the upcoming "Curb" season will now premiere just over two years after Season 11's conclusion in December of 2021.