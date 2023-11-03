HBO Confirms Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Premiere Window
During an early-November press conference, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced that "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 will premiere in February of 2024.
Variety's report about this news quotes Bloys pointing out that "Curb" tends not to adhere to a regular release schedule but is a network standout nevertheless. "I was thinking last night that 'Curb,' in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule," he said, "and it is a highlight wherever it ends up."
While the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike delayed some of HBO's flagship projects, like "The Last of Us" Season 2, filming on "Curb" Season 12 wrapped just months prior to the start of the first strike. Writers may still have been needed during post-production, however, hence the announcement of Season 12's release window coming after the WGA strike's conclusion. Whatever the case may be, the upcoming "Curb" season will now premiere just over two years after Season 11's conclusion in December of 2021.
It's unclear whether Season 12 will be Curb Your Enthusiasm's last
In March, after filming on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 had just finished, outlets like The Hollywood Reporter began reporting that the season's conclusion would likely mark the end of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," citing both public posts and one of their own sources. During HBO's November press conference, however, Bloys announced that the show's future is still up in the air. "We generally leave that up to Larry [David], and I think he's thinking about what he wants to do," Bloys said. "He knows it's kind of been an open invitation, so I think he's going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he'll decide."
This information tracks with the production of Season 11 before it. In a Hollywood Reporter interview about a year after the fact, showrunner Jeff Schaffer revealed that, while making the Season 11 finale, they filmed a scene in which David's character dies. "We shot as if it was going to be the last one ever," Schaffer said of this scene. "I had to at least prepare for it." Were it included, the show would have ended with that season, but David and company decided instead to leave the death scene on the cutting room floor.
The prospect of "Curb" Season 13, then, may just depend on whether or not Larry survives the Season 12 finale.