Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Based One TVA Member's Origin On A Bizarre True Story

"Loki" has taken to combining famous true mysteries with the shenanigans of its title character. In Season 1, the audience learns that infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper was none other than Loki (Tom Hiddleston) fulfilling a deal after losing a bet with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Season 2 sticks with this approach of mixing fiction and reality by revealing the true identity of TVA employee Casey (Eugene Cordero).

Initially introduced to Loki as a helpful desk worker, Casey eventually ingratiates himself into the series' inner circle and becomes one of the people the God of Mischief calls friends. In a mad dash to bring Casey back into the fold in Episode 5, Loki uses his new superpower to discover that in Casey's real life, he was an inmate at the famous prison Alcatraz. After he and two others are shown trying to escape, one fan on Twitter noted their lives are quite similar to a true story.

"Casey is Frank Morris!" @TrickstersFolly theorized. "In 1962 three men escaped Alcatraz and were never seen again! We don't know what happened to them although the popular theory is that they drowned in San Francisco Bay. One was named Frank." Just like the mystery of D.B. Cooper, "Loki" spins an interesting yarn to solve another major American mystery.