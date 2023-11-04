Gears Of War Creator Endorses Zack Snyder To Direct - But Hates One Of His Films
Video game adaptations are really having a moment thanks to the success of shows and movies like "The Last of Us" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Getting a good adaptation now seems like an actual reality to fans, and many would love to see "Gears of War" enter the fray. Of course, a project of such magnitude needs a filmmaker who could do justice to the material, and the creator of the series, Cliff Bleszinski, has one stellar name in mind: Zack Snyder.
When being interviewed by ComicBook.com, Bleszinski mentioned how Snyder's sensibilities would transfer well to "Gears of War." "To be frank, I think Zack Snyder is an amazing director when he is working with existing IP. I think when he did, I think it was the 'Dawn of the Dead' remake, some of his superhero movies, when he did '300.' As an adaptation, '300' defined a whole genre of [filmmaking], the slow-mo and the fast pans."
However, Bleszinski's not a diehard Snyder absolutist, and there's one project in the director's filmography he has no qualms over trashing: "'Army of the Dead.' I turned off halfway through, I thought it was terrible. That's right, I said it." But that's not enough to dampen his enthusiasm for Snyder directing "Gears of War." And given the fact Netflix currently has a "Gears of War" movie and TV series in the works and Snyder has a working relationship with Netflix through "Army of the Dead" and the upcoming "Rebel Moon," it's definitely a possibility, although nothing is confirmed at this time.
Cliff Bleszinski also supports Dave Bautista playing Marcus Fenix in Gears of War
Zack Snyder certainly has ample experience directing action-heavy properties, so "Gears of War" would be right up his alley. And considering he has such a massive fanbase, plenty of people would check out Snyder's adaptation even if they never played the video games. Cliff Bleszinski also supports Dave Bautista playing the role of Marcus Fenix, saying that the former pro wrestler not only has the physical presence to embody the character but has demonstrated his range in projects like "Blade Runner 2049" and "Knock at the Cabin."
Adding intrigue to this idea, both Snyder and Bautista have expressed interest in "Gears of War." Snyder spoke with IGN about possible projects he has in the works, to which he mentioned, "We've talked about a bunch of ... 'Gears' has always come up in our sort of circle. I was always interested in the 'Halo' franchise ... They of course kind of made that, but it was something I always thought could be incredible."
A "Halo" series is already a thing on Paramount+, but Netflix's plans for "Gears of War" remain vague, though Bautista told Collider he already took a crack to make it a reality. "I had a chance to get a meeting at WB, they were talking to me about this and that and I said, 'Hey, let's talk about Bane.' That happened to me one other time in my career. They wanted to talk to me about 'Fast and the Furious,' and I said 'I'm not interested, let's talk about ['Gears of War' character] Marcus Fenix." Considering Snyder and Bautista worked together on "Army of the Dead," with Bleszinski's blessing, could the stars align to make the franchise creator's dreams a reality?