Gears Of War Creator Endorses Zack Snyder To Direct - But Hates One Of His Films

Video game adaptations are really having a moment thanks to the success of shows and movies like "The Last of Us" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Getting a good adaptation now seems like an actual reality to fans, and many would love to see "Gears of War" enter the fray. Of course, a project of such magnitude needs a filmmaker who could do justice to the material, and the creator of the series, Cliff Bleszinski, has one stellar name in mind: Zack Snyder.

When being interviewed by ComicBook.com, Bleszinski mentioned how Snyder's sensibilities would transfer well to "Gears of War." "To be frank, I think Zack Snyder is an amazing director when he is working with existing IP. I think when he did, I think it was the 'Dawn of the Dead' remake, some of his superhero movies, when he did '300.' As an adaptation, '300' defined a whole genre of [filmmaking], the slow-mo and the fast pans."

However, Bleszinski's not a diehard Snyder absolutist, and there's one project in the director's filmography he has no qualms over trashing: "'Army of the Dead.' I turned off halfway through, I thought it was terrible. That's right, I said it." But that's not enough to dampen his enthusiasm for Snyder directing "Gears of War." And given the fact Netflix currently has a "Gears of War" movie and TV series in the works and Snyder has a working relationship with Netflix through "Army of the Dead" and the upcoming "Rebel Moon," it's definitely a possibility, although nothing is confirmed at this time.