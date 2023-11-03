Loki Season 2 Episode 5 - The 'Real' Life Of Every TVA Employee Explained

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"

If you've ever wondered just how the variants staffing the Time Variance Authority used to live before He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) brought them into the Sacred Timeline maintenance business, "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 has great news. Though the Temporal Loom's explosion is threatening the very fabric of reality, Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) time-hopping trait means he's able to track down everyone who was present during the incident and eventually form a plan to save the day (and the multiverse with it).

There are a few hurdles on the way, though. Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are the only ones who retain their memories of the explosion, and the latter isn't particularly thrilled by the idea of another TVA rescue mission. The TVA personnel who were present at the scene, meanwhile, have been thrown back into their original lives and have no memory of either the agency or Loki. This poses a problem for the trickster god, who has to convince them all to return to the fold. However, it also offers an interesting glimpse into the personal history of several prominent "Loki" characters.

In all fairness, the versions of Mobius M. Mobius (Luke Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) we see on "Science/Fiction" are quite likely variants, at least by the time they meet and decide to assist Loki. Still, the episode does give a rough idea of what all four used to be up to in their civilian lives ... and some of their stories, it turns out, are extremely surprising.