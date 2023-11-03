The Challenge Season 39 Alliance Formations Make Absolutely No Sense

Contains spoilers for Week 2 of "The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion"

As Season 39 of "The Challenge" enters its second week, the player alliances are becoming clearer — and the divide between the two major groups seems to be the Atlantic Ocean. The show began with 12 players from the United States and 12 international players, all of whom hail from Europe or Australia, with the exception of Jujuy Jiménez, who played on "The Challenge: Argentina." (Asaf Goren hails from Israel, but has appeared on numerous U.S. reality TV shows.)

Geography would normally be a fine way to consolidate power, but this season of "The Challenge" is structured differently, and these alliances aren't doing the players any favors. At least so far in the season, the players are competing as one unified team, and the outcome of their challenges is directly tied to their take-home prize money. This season's prize pot starts at $300,000, and with each competition, the contenders have the opportunity to bank additional cash. The first challenge was worth $50,000, but since the contenders failed to complete it, they lost out on that cash. The second challenge was also worth $50,000, and for each challenger who completed it, they earned $2,000. The contenders only had three challengers finish the job, so of the $100,000 available between these two competitions, they only banked $6,000 total.

Common sense would dictate that the players should try to pick off the weak contenders who are causing them to lose. However, the two alliances have different ideas of who the weak players are, and this lack of team unity and communication is clearly already hindering their ability to bank prize money.