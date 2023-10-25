The Challenge Season 39 Has One Of The Worst Themes Ever

During the course of its almost 40-season run, MTV's "The Challenge" refined its formula for success: Isolate attractive people in a mansion, make them perform grueling feats of athleticism, and reward those left standing at the end with a hefty cash prize. "The Challenge" is half sport, half soap opera, and it's a credit to the show's production team that this formula remains as successful now as it did when the series first aired back in 1998. It's also why it's so puzzling that, one season shy of Season 40, "The Challenge" decided to basically remove one of the key elements to this formula's success: the series' veteran players.

Season 39 of "The Challenge" will focus on the "Battle for a New Champion," thus ensuring that whichever male and female competitors win this season will be first-time champions. In order for this to happen, production had to limit the involvement of the show's beloved veteran players, and since most viewers tune in to root for their favorites, this could end up being a risky choice.

The brains behind "The Challenge" are certainly aware that they might be playing with fire here. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Challenge" showrunner Emer Harkin said, "Having a lesser presence of those characters is always a gamble, but 'The Challenge' is a show and a franchise that is not afraid to be daring and to take risks, and to broaden our lens and to try new things."

Taking risks is great, but with the theme this season, they are running the risk of spoiling one of the key elements that keep fans tuning in.