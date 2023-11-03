Letterkenny Officially Ending After Season 12 - Series Finale Date Announced

For 11 seasons, there's been nothing better than Canadian series "Letterkenny." Except kids falling off bikes, maybe. But now, the series will pitter patter, so let's get at 'er for the last time.

TV Line has revealed that the show's 12th season will be its last and that it will arrive later this year. The last six episodes will debut all at once on the Canadian streaming service Crave on December 25. The whole season will then be available the following day, December 26, on Hulu. The show's been going at a brisk pace since its first episode came out in 2016 as the first Crave original series. Since that time, 75 episodes have been released, including seven holiday specials. Now, it's time for the comedy series to ride off into the sunset.

The official logline for "Letterkenny" Season 12 reads, "The small town contends with a comedy night at Modean's, a country music hit, the Degens' bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that's just for starters." "Letterkenny" may be leaving, but the laughs won't stop any time soon.