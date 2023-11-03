Letterkenny Officially Ending After Season 12 - Series Finale Date Announced
For 11 seasons, there's been nothing better than Canadian series "Letterkenny." Except kids falling off bikes, maybe. But now, the series will pitter patter, so let's get at 'er for the last time.
TV Line has revealed that the show's 12th season will be its last and that it will arrive later this year. The last six episodes will debut all at once on the Canadian streaming service Crave on December 25. The whole season will then be available the following day, December 26, on Hulu. The show's been going at a brisk pace since its first episode came out in 2016 as the first Crave original series. Since that time, 75 episodes have been released, including seven holiday specials. Now, it's time for the comedy series to ride off into the sunset.
The official logline for "Letterkenny" Season 12 reads, "The small town contends with a comedy night at Modean's, a country music hit, the Degens' bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that's just for starters." "Letterkenny" may be leaving, but the laughs won't stop any time soon.
Letterkenny lives on with the spinoff series, Shoresy
Justin Stockman, Bell Media VP of content development and programming, released a statement on "Letterkenny" coming to an end: "'Letterkenny' is a pop culture, Canadian TV phenomenon, and while we're sad to see Wayne and his buds leave our screens, we're excited that the laughs and ass-kicking live on with Crave [fan-favorite], 'Shoresy.'"
Shoresy (Jared Keeso) is a veteran hockey player introduced on "Letterkenny" who received his own show in 2022 where he takes control of the Sudbury Bulldogs, leading the group of misfits to play their very best. The spin-off has two seasons already with a third on the way that's set to begin production later this year. And who knows? Perhaps some familiar "Letterkenny" faces will make their way to "Shoresy" over time.
"Letterkenny" has earned tremendous praise over the years for its sharp, quick-witted humor. Mashable's Caitlin Welsh wrote of the show, "The wordplay of 'Letterkenny' is a complex, rapid-fire patter of highly specific regional slang, ten-dollar words, pop culture trivia detailed enough to rival Community's convoluted asides, fart jokes, a lot of cursing, and an infinite supply of finely crafted insults." Get ready for one last round of fart jokes and Canadian slang when "Letterkenny" Season 12 graces our screens this holiday season.