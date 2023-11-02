Superman & Lois Season 4 Confirmed To Be Its Last
Not long ago, The CW was the place to be for DC Comics-based television shows. However, in recent years, series such as "Arrow," "Supergirl," and "The Flash" bid fans farewell with no new programs coming along to fill the void. "Superman & Lois" stood as the final DC title on the channel for some time, but it appears that it, too, will soon depart The CW for good. The Hollywood Reporter shared on November 2 that the show's fourth season, consisting of 10 episodes and set to reach the airwaves in 2024, will be its last.
"We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors, and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions," said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW. He credited Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch — Clark "Superman" Kent and Lois Lane themselves — as well as the extended cast and crew for their efforts on the program. Schwartz also teased that Season 4 will be nothing short of must-see TV and essential viewing for those who've stuck with the series over the years.
With the end of "Superman & Lois," as well as The CW's DC efforts at large, a new era is dawning for DC media.
The end of Superman & Lois comes as the DC Universe prepares to take flight
For those who've followed the news regarding "Superman & Lois" Season 4, it's not too surprising to hear that it's the title's final season. Between the reduced episode count compared to previous seasons and the loss of a staggering number of "Superman & Lois" series regulars, all signs pointed to it wrapping up. Not to mention, the DC media landscape has shifted drastically since the program debuted back in 2021. Most notably, DC Studios was established with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm.
It's no secret at this point that sweeping changes are being made under Gunn and Safran's leadership. The biggest is that the DC Extended Universe, which is comprised of productions like "Man of Steel" and "Wonder Woman," is about to end. In its place will be the film and TV-spanning DC Universe, led by brand new takes on the company's heroes and villains. Though the "Joker" and Robert Pattinson-led "Batman" franchises are still going strong under DC Studios' Elseworlds label, it's evident that Safran and Gunn are seeking a largely clean slate. Thus, "Superman: Legacy" stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will seemingly be the sole Superman and Lois Lane actors going forward.
To close out the DC era on The CW, surely "Superman & Lois" Season 4 will provide viewers with something truly special.