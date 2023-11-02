Superman & Lois Season 4 Confirmed To Be Its Last

Not long ago, The CW was the place to be for DC Comics-based television shows. However, in recent years, series such as "Arrow," "Supergirl," and "The Flash" bid fans farewell with no new programs coming along to fill the void. "Superman & Lois" stood as the final DC title on the channel for some time, but it appears that it, too, will soon depart The CW for good. The Hollywood Reporter shared on November 2 that the show's fourth season, consisting of 10 episodes and set to reach the airwaves in 2024, will be its last.

"We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors, and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions," said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW. He credited Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch — Clark "Superman" Kent and Lois Lane themselves — as well as the extended cast and crew for their efforts on the program. Schwartz also teased that Season 4 will be nothing short of must-see TV and essential viewing for those who've stuck with the series over the years.

With the end of "Superman & Lois," as well as The CW's DC efforts at large, a new era is dawning for DC media.