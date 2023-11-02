Loki Season 2 Leak May Have Just Revealed Mobius' True Identity
Contains potential spoilers for "Loki" Season 2
Season 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ original series "Loki" sees the Time Variance Authority in shambles. It's the natural progression to its members discovering that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) plucked them from the timeline as variants, wiped their memories, and set them to work pruning other variants for the same "crime" (read: deviating from the necessary actions in time and space which lead to his existence) they themselves "committed."
It's a mess, and Mobius (Owen Wilson) wants nothing to do with it. He likes his life in the TVA, despite He Who Remains' meddling, and claims no desire to return to the life he once must have known.
But just because Mobius is afraid of his past doesn't mean that fans are and, thanks to a reliable leak, we can get an early glimpse at who Mobius might really be. According to The Scarlet Joker on Instagram, Funko plans to release a toy called "Don on a Jet Ski Ride." So far, the only character in "Loki" with a proclivity for jet skis is Mobius, so the unconfirmed Funko toy is almost certainly referring to him, which means that Mobius' real name is Don. He kind of looks like a Don, too, doesn't he?
Mobius's real identity will be revealed soon
Aside from Mobius' vocal adoration for jet skis, something that both Season 1 and Season 2 have taken great pains to include, the mid-season trailer for "Loki" Season 2 features as-yet-unseen footage of Mobius wearing strange clothing in what appears to be a rental facility for jet skis and ATVs. What's more, the currently available clip suggests that Mobius does not know Loki (Tom Hiddleston), which could be easily explained by the trickster god visiting Mobius' — sorry, Don's — original life on the timeline. Why Loki would do this is currently unclear but, hey, that's time travel for you. Time always gets convoluted.
Producer Kevin Wright admitted to Collider that Season 2 is written in such a way that it concludes the narrative questions from Season 1. Even if a Season 3 is confirmed, plot points like Mobius' identity are crucial to the questions already asked. As of this writing, four of "Loki" Season 2's six episodes are available to stream on Disney+, so whatever answers are coming down the pipeline will be revealed sooner rather than later.
"Loki" Season 2 is now streaming, with new episodes released on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 9, 2023.