Loki Season 2 Leak May Have Just Revealed Mobius' True Identity

Contains potential spoilers for "Loki" Season 2

Season 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ original series "Loki" sees the Time Variance Authority in shambles. It's the natural progression to its members discovering that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) plucked them from the timeline as variants, wiped their memories, and set them to work pruning other variants for the same "crime" (read: deviating from the necessary actions in time and space which lead to his existence) they themselves "committed."

It's a mess, and Mobius (Owen Wilson) wants nothing to do with it. He likes his life in the TVA, despite He Who Remains' meddling, and claims no desire to return to the life he once must have known.

But just because Mobius is afraid of his past doesn't mean that fans are and, thanks to a reliable leak, we can get an early glimpse at who Mobius might really be. According to The Scarlet Joker on Instagram, Funko plans to release a toy called "Don on a Jet Ski Ride." So far, the only character in "Loki" with a proclivity for jet skis is Mobius, so the unconfirmed Funko toy is almost certainly referring to him, which means that Mobius' real name is Don. He kind of looks like a Don, too, doesn't he?