Zack Snyder Fans Blast Netflix After Major Justice League Announcement

Fans of writer-director Zack Snyder are coming out in droves on X, formerly known as Twitter, to rail on Netflix after its announcement that many of DC's superhero movies are coming to the streamer December 1.

In its X post November 1, Netflix announced the DC Extended Universe films "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad," "Wonder Woman," "Wonder Woman 1984," "Birds of Prey," "The Suicide Squad," and "Justice League" are being added to its list of titles. However, the inclusion of the latter film irked fans because it is the Joss Whedon-directed version of "Justice League" from 2017, and not "Zack Snyder's Justice League" — the director's cut of the film — from 2021.

X user @HeroesUnbound responded to Netflix's post with the poster of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," writing, "Nice try, but that's the wrong Justice League!" Meanwhile, @ACurlyRay called out the streamer over "Justice League" and another Snyder-related omission, posting, "@netflix would you please put [Batman vs Superman Ultimate Edition] and [Zack Snyder's Justice League] on there."