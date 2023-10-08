Zack Snyder's Best DCEU Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes
It's no secret that Zack Snyder has directed more movies than any other filmmaker in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe, but what may shock fans is which of his comic book-based endeavors outranks the rest as his absolute best according to Rotten Tomatoes.
The lowest-rated DCEU film Zack Snyder directed was "Batman V. Superman" with a dismal 29% rating. But it did take home $872 million, the most of any of the renowned director's releases from the comic book publisher's shared cinematic universe. Despite Joss Whedon being brought in for reshoots, the 2017 "Justice League" film, which lists the filmmaker as director, is next with a 39% rating and was his least-highest earner with $655 million worldwide. The flick that started it all, "Man of Steel," achieved a 56% rating but remains the highest-grossing solo Superman movie with $667 million in total box office returns. But Zack Snyder's highest-rated DCEU film on Rotten Tomatoes did not have a theatrical debut but instead premiered on Max when it came after HBO. "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the 4-hour-long cut fans demanded to see, has a 72% critics score and a 93% audience score.
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" is not only his highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes,
but there's no denying it is also widely regarded as the superior version of the film for a surprisingly specific set of differences fans can't help but mention when comparing the two.
Snyder's cut is working with way more superpowers
The reason "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is heavily revered over the disappointing 2017 take has nothing to do with the extra-long runtime, frustrating aspect ratio choice, director's name being attached to the title, or the fact that there is also a black and white version to enjoy. Fans feel very strongly that what sets them apart is that the 2021 long-awaited director's cut outdoes its predecessors on several levels. u/Logan_Composer posted some noticeable upgrades and attention to detail, writing, "The story is more cohesive, it's tonally consistent, and the performances came off as much more sincere." Others praised how Snyder's edition looks with his signature style in play, like u/DawgBloo, who posted, "Even if you're not a fan of Snyder's previous DC movies, his version is superior down to the technical aspects. A huge improvement in CGI and special effects."
While the movie-making aspects were all top-notch compared to the version released in theaters, some favored how the heroes making up the titular team were handled, like u/Senor_Turnip, who commented on the engaging experience, writing in a post, "One of the amazing differences was how amazing the actual chemistry between characters was. The entire League was compassionate to Victor through his loss, respectful to Diana and Bruce, affectionate to Barry and welcoming to Kal El."
Even though both films designate Snyder as director, its obvious fans appreciate the extra effort he brings to the table. And with everything the ambitious project accomplishes, it's clear that the definitive DCEU "Justic League" motion picture is the one that starts and ends with Zack Snyder.