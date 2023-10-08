Zack Snyder's Best DCEU Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's no secret that Zack Snyder has directed more movies than any other filmmaker in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe, but what may shock fans is which of his comic book-based endeavors outranks the rest as his absolute best according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The lowest-rated DCEU film Zack Snyder directed was "Batman V. Superman" with a dismal 29% rating. But it did take home $872 million, the most of any of the renowned director's releases from the comic book publisher's shared cinematic universe. Despite Joss Whedon being brought in for reshoots, the 2017 "Justice League" film, which lists the filmmaker as director, is next with a 39% rating and was his least-highest earner with $655 million worldwide. The flick that started it all, "Man of Steel," achieved a 56% rating but remains the highest-grossing solo Superman movie with $667 million in total box office returns. But Zack Snyder's highest-rated DCEU film on Rotten Tomatoes did not have a theatrical debut but instead premiered on Max when it came after HBO. "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the 4-hour-long cut fans demanded to see, has a 72% critics score and a 93% audience score.

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" is not only his highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes,

but there's no denying it is also widely regarded as the superior version of the film for a surprisingly specific set of differences fans can't help but mention when comparing the two.