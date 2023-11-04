Whatever Happened To SoaPen After Shark Tank?

There have been a whole bunch of products dedicated to keeping kids clean and healthy presented on "Shark Tank" throughout its extensive run. From newfangled kid-friendly liquid bandages to super-fresh and organic baby food, making parents' lives easier can be a goldmine for creative entrepreneurs with the right idea.

So it was with Amanat Anand and Shubham Issar, inventors of the SoaPen. The duo teamed up after meeting at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Following college graduation, they created SoaPen in 2015 for UNICEF's Wearables for Good Challenge. They were inspired to make something to encourage kids to wash their hands for the universally recommended amount of time after learning that poor child mortality rates worldwide are connected to simple bacteria and viruses that can be eradicated with washing up. Thus, the SoaPen team created what's essentially a long-lasting soap crayon. It lets kids doodle on themselves, and the formula won't wash off until the correct amount of time has lapsed, leaving nothing behind but clean hands and a fresh, pleasant smell.

Issar and Anand were ultimately victorious in the Wearables for Good Challenge; they were one of two successful finalists in a field of 250 competitors. Winning netted them a $15,000 grant, which they used to launch a beta version of SoaPen in 2019. A magazine article and a fundraiser later, they felt they needed an investor to take the brand to the next level and hit up "Shark Tank" for extra funds. This ultimately gained them the interest of one shark who nearly passed on the product before jumping aboard. Here's how they've managed to keep cleaning up since their time on "Shark Tank."