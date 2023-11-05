Whatever Happened To Buck Mason After Shark Tank?

When Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn launched their menswear brand, Buck Mason, in 2013, they were hardly interested in fashion. "There is a group of men who want to look great but don't necessarily care about fashion or trends," Ford told Huffington Post in 2015. "They want to invest the least amount of time possible to achieve a sophisticated, cool style; they probably aren't reading fashion blogs or style magazines."

Ford's main inspiration was his dad, a Missouri brick mason who wore the same thing every day — blue jeans, t-shirts, and flannels — and looked effortlessly cool doing it. With Buck Mason, Ford and Koehn aim to focus on similar classic styles while streamlining the shopping process. "We wanted to simplify the male wardrobe to a clean, effortless style that we felt could stand the test of time," Koehn continued. "Our designs are derived from classic American staples that men feel comfortable in."

And when Koehn says American, he means it. A central tenet of Buck Mason is that the clothes are American-made, with all the tradition and craftsmanship that implies. As Koehn said in the introduction to the pair's Season 6 "Shark Tank" appearance, "The idea of not having a personal relationship with the craftsmen making our jeans, making our shirts, just doesn't make sense to us."