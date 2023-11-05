Star Wars: What Does Luke Give Leia In The Last Jedi & Why Is It So Important?

In what was ultimately their last time sharing the screen, "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" included the emotional final moment between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). As he says goodbye, the Jedi comforts his sister, leaving a mysterious object in her hands: a pair of gold dice.

Although casual viewers may not react to the golden game pieces, die-hard Star Wars fans instantly recognize Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) iconic dashboard decorations. First appearing in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," the smuggler-turned-rebel-hero hung the gold dice in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. In "The Last Jedi," when Luke enters the ship for the first time since the original trilogy, he quickly takes Han's dice from the cockpit, saving them for his eventual reunion with his sister.

Han was a vital piece of both Luke and Leia's life, and the dice are a way for the siblings to remember their lost friend and husband, respectively. Adding to the scene's emotions, Luke tells his sister, "No one's ever really gone," as he sets the gold dice in her hands, implying they'll both see Han again someday.