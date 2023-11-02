Matthew Perry's First Role Was A Far Cry From Friends

Matthew Perry left behind a storied acting career when he died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Aside from his iconic part on "Friends" and his work in movies like "Fools Rush In," he advocated bravely for substance abuse awareness. But all the way back at the beginning of his career, he was just another kid turning a bit part into something special. Perry got his start as a child actor in 1979, working alongside his dad John Bennett Perry in a bit role on the short-lived ABC drama series "240-Robert."

Perry the younger was only 10 when he made his debut in the medical drama, but he makes a memorable impression. While Deputy Theodore Roosevelt Applegate III (John Bennett Perry) administers first aid to his friend, Perry's character, Arthur, asks what Theodore is doing, and what a paramedic is. Applegate waxes linguistics at the unimpressed child as he does his job.

This small part would launch Perry on the road to an acting career. He continued to pick up acting jobs in his mid-to-late teens, landing memorable guest spots on sitcoms like "Growing Pains," "Silver Spoons," and "Who's The Boss?" and dramas like "Highway to Heaven" and "Beverly Hills 90210" before hitting it big on "Friends." It also wouldn't be the only time he'd work with his dad, as John Bennett Perry would appear on "Friends" as Mr. Burgin, in "Scrubs," where they would play father and son, and in Perry's film, "Fools Rush In." And they aren't the only famous alums from "240-Robert."