Viola Davis Had One Request For Her Hunger Games Villain Look

The trailer for the "Hunger Games" prequel, "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," features the nefarious Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) revealing her significance as both a Panem citizen and a Hunger Games enthusiast. "I am Dr. Volumnia Gaul, your humble Head Gamemaker, in charge of the war department and all its affiliated concerns," says the scientist.

Like many powerful "Hunger Games" personalities, Dr. Gaul presents herself in a striking way. Fans can thank Davis for the character's arguably most noticeable feature. While speaking to People magazine in October 2023, Sherri Berman Laurence, who lent her talents as a makeup artist for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," explained that the "Woman King" star believed it would be becoming for Dr. Gaul's baleful gaze to feature varying irises in terms of hue. This would suggest that she unintentionally harmed her eyes while inside the laboratory.

Trish Summerville, the franchise's long-time costume designer, also mentioned another part of Dr. Gaul's body became damaged prior to "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." "Her hands are destroyed from all the experiments she works on. I always wanted to have her hands covered in every scene," shared the "Westworld" costume designer.