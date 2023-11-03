Kevin Costner Clashed With Yellowstone Creator Over John Dutton's Worst Crime

"Yellowstone" fans were undoubtedly shocked when Kevin Costner, who plays family patriarch John Dutton on the hit TV series, had a falling out with the show. Costner commented on his departure, saying how it basically came down to scheduling and creative disagreements. Based on a new interview with the show's creator Taylor Sheridan, such differences of opinion have been around for a while.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan touched on Costner's leaving, dispelling some rumors that have emerged. However, he did reveal one moment in production where Costner shared his thoughts on what kind of person John Dutton should be. "There was a time in season two when he was very upset and said the character wasn't going in the direction he wanted," Sheridan recalled. "I said, 'Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially "The Godfather" on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?'"

John Dutton certainly has blood on his hands, and it sounds like Costner wanted the character to be more of a family man whose biggest moral failing involves not changing with the times and avoiding finding other ways to keep the ranch profitable. Suffice to say, killing someone is probably his biggest moral failing now.