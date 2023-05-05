Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone Spin-Off Might Premiere This Year

Wide open skies, plenty of land, and ceaseless drama are what turned "Yellowstone" from a popular television series to spearheading a popular franchise. Following the Dutton family across several generations, the "Yellowstone" franchise has proven to be an absolute monster for Paramount, though it seems as if the flagship show is going through some growing pains. Luckily, it seems as if a direct continuation of "Yellowstone" is already in the works, and there has been rampant speculation that Matthew McConaughey will be playing a major role in this upcoming project.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Yellowstone" sequel is currently aiming for a December release, assuming the writer's strike doesn't go on for too long. This is an incredible turnaround time considering that Season 5 of "Yellowstone" hasn't even premiered or begun filming. Some may wonder why the sudden and dramatic shift is occurring so quickly behind the scenes of "Yellowstone," which might be best explained by reports of issues surrounding Kevin Costner and the production of the beloved series. Needless to say, it seems as if Paramount and series creator Taylor Sheridan aren't going to wait for long before getting right into the next chapter of "Yellowstone."