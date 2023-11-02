Frasier's Theme Song Was Deeper Than You Think - But Now It Makes No Sense

With the "Frasier" reboot becoming the toast of the streaming realm, sitcom lovers everywhere are once again trying to figure out what exactly they should do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs. That eternal question has, of course, been posed via the jazzy theme song playing over the end credits of "Frasier" since its 1993 debut, and according to the man who wrote the song, said lyrics are a little bit deeper than you might've realized.

The songwriter in question is Bruce Miller, and, as he told Ken Levine in 2012, the lyrics came about as a way to reference Frasier's radio show hosting gig without doing so directly. "It was necessary to stay away from words about psychiatry, radio shows, the name 'Frasier,' and anything else directly indicating aspects of the show," Miller said, before noting that the music came easily, but composing the lyrics proved a struggle.

Miller ultimately turned to his songwriter pal Darryl Phinneas for help, and it was Phinneas who came up with the "tossed salads and scrambled" idea, signifying items that are mixed up like Dr. Crane's call-in patients. In that context, the song's opening line, "Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin'," also makes a lot more sense, as do the rest of the lyrics. But with Frasier no longer hosting the radio show in the reboot, it's somewhat odd the lyrics didn't get a refresh as they don't really make sense anymore. It's even odder given that a new version of the song was recorded for the revival.