Batman: The Animated Series Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

Kevin Conroy was perhaps an unlikely choice to play the title role in "Batman: The Animated Series" back in 1991. Trained at Juilliard, Conroy had far more experience on the stage in the 1980s than on television or cartoons, and he went in almost confused as to why he was being auditioned. Though he'd had a few small TV roles, his casting in 1992 as Batman marked his first work in animation.

And yet, for the rest of his remarkable career, that's how he'd be known — as the voice of the Dark Knight, cementing his legacy for all time. Downright iconic, he might have been the first actor to truly grasp the psyche of the character, using two separate voices for Bruce Wayne and Batman, and understanding that it was Wayne who was the mask. Beloved by fans and critics, Conroy continued playing the character in "The New Batman Adventures" and "Justice League" as well as numerous direct-to-video animated movies. In 2009, he began voicing the role in the "Arkham Asylum" video game series, and he even played an aging Bruce Wayne in an episode of the live-action "Batwoman."

In a 2016 interview with the New York Times, Conroy came out as a gay man and later wrote a comic book story called "Finding Batman," an autobiographical story about his life. Sadly, in 2022, Conroy died at the age of just 66, and it was later revealed he'd been privately dealing with intestinal cancer.