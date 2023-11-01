Green Lantern Preview Foreshadows A Dark, Intense Story In Exclusive First Look

Tim Sheridan discussed how the green light of Alan Scott's lantern and the red light seen in the Crimson Flame of issue #1 will be intertwined. "Did that green glow turn red? Is it all in Alan's head?" he asked. "Faced with questions like these, Alan wonders if maybe Arkham Asylum is exactly where he needs to be." Scott will try to stop a murderer from framing him while working alongside his close friend, Doiby Dickles. "The killer seems to know a lot about Alan Scott's personal life and history, which means the Green Lantern may be the only person in the world who can figure out who they are and stop them before they kill again," Sheridan continued.

Scott leaves Arkham Asylum in the preview for "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2, with the story flashing back between his past and present. Readers see his interaction with Dickles as he tries to shed more light on the murders. Additionally, the first look teases trouble ahead for Scott.

DC Comics/Cian Tormey

DC Comics/Cian Tormey

DC Comics/Cian Tormey

Sheridan said he's eager for readers to check out "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2, teasing how they will see him overcome darkness and step into the light: "Obviously, there's a lot of darkness we go through in this early part of the story before we switch on the light (something we'll see start to happen in this issue and continue in #3.) We meet Alan at what he doesn't even realize is his lowest point before, like a Phoenix from the ashes, he rises from the darkness, quite literally, into the light," he said.