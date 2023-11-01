Green Lantern Preview Foreshadows A Dark, Intense Story In Exclusive First Look
Alan Scott's transformative journey continues in "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2, showcasing the Justice Society of America member's harrowing attempts to keep his sexuality from being exposed to the public, thus changing his reputation as one of the greatest heroes on Earth.
In "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #1 (by Tim Sheridan, Cian Tormey, Matt Herms, and Lucas Gattoni), DC Comics spotlights the Golden Age hero, taking a look back at his early days under the titular persona. Revealing more details of his classic origin, Scott's personal life plays a vital role in the unfolding story, as it's revealed FBI director J. Edgar Hoover blackmailed Scott — a closeted gay man — with photos of his relationship with another man, telling him he would ruin his life if he didn't join the JSA. The comic looks closer at Scott's romance with Johnny Ladd while showcasing Project: Crimson, a mission where the Green Lantern's secret partner was seemingly killed by the mysterious energy of the Crimson Flame while investigating the power source. This hints at the arrival of the Golden Age Red Lantern. The deadly events lead Scott to suffer a mental breakdown and be committed to Arkham Asylum. The preview for "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2 reveals what happens directly after Scott's breakdown — telling a tragic, unseen part of the hero's life.
Alan Scott has a tragic Arkham Asylum connection
In the first look at "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2 by DC Comics, Scott encounters several characters who play vital roles in his first Golden Age origin story and the new tale being told. Writer Tim Sheridan revealed it was important to include familiar faces from Scott's classic adventures and reconceptualize them in the new story. "Jimmy Henton, who was on the train with Alan just before the catastrophe that led to the birth of the Green Lantern; Albert Dekker, the rival businessman whose depraved actions led to that catastrophe; and Billings, the person in the asylum who handcrafted Alan's all-important (and all-green!) railroad lantern," Sheridan said. "Billings (or, I should say, Billie) gets a deeper dive here with some additional layers that help frame Alan's state of mind at this point in his story."
Sheridan complimented the work of artist Cian Tormey and colorist Matt Herms, praising their storytelling and bringing the Golden Age to life. In one of the more harrowing pages, readers are taken into Arkham Asylum, where Scott appears to be put through conversion therapy. Sheridan noted Herms' intentional color choice, saying, "The choice to color the jumpsuits orange on the patients in Arkham Asylum foreshadows how this institution will devolve into less of a mental health facility and more of a prison—if it hasn't already."
Scott tries to get some sleep, but his Green Lantern has other plans for the hero as its shining light wakes him.
Scott tries to solve a murder with a new threat coming
Tim Sheridan discussed how the green light of Alan Scott's lantern and the red light seen in the Crimson Flame of issue #1 will be intertwined. "Did that green glow turn red? Is it all in Alan's head?" he asked. "Faced with questions like these, Alan wonders if maybe Arkham Asylum is exactly where he needs to be." Scott will try to stop a murderer from framing him while working alongside his close friend, Doiby Dickles. "The killer seems to know a lot about Alan Scott's personal life and history, which means the Green Lantern may be the only person in the world who can figure out who they are and stop them before they kill again," Sheridan continued.
Scott leaves Arkham Asylum in the preview for "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2, with the story flashing back between his past and present. Readers see his interaction with Dickles as he tries to shed more light on the murders. Additionally, the first look teases trouble ahead for Scott.
Sheridan said he's eager for readers to check out "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2, teasing how they will see him overcome darkness and step into the light: "Obviously, there's a lot of darkness we go through in this early part of the story before we switch on the light (something we'll see start to happen in this issue and continue in #3.) We meet Alan at what he doesn't even realize is his lowest point before, like a Phoenix from the ashes, he rises from the darkness, quite literally, into the light," he said.
Alan Scott's new adventures continue soon
"Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2 features main cover art by David Talaski featuring Scott in the shadows of Arkham Asylum. Travis Moore's variant cover features Scott and Johnny Ladd together, with the latter surrounded by the Crimson Flame. In contrast, Stephen Byrnes' 1:25 incentive card stock variant shows the Green Lantern in a heroic pose. Check out those covers, followed by the text solicit for the issue.
WHO FRAMED ALAN SCOTT? Alan's search for the killer framing him continues! But why are the murder victims people from Alan's past, and how does this connect to his brief stint in Arkham Asylum?!
After Scott's dark times at Arkham Asylum are revealed, the hero will team up with The Spectre in Issue 3. Sheridan said in our previous conversation that the upcoming story examines Spectre's first year as The Spirit of Vengeance in the DC Universe. So, for those readers wanting to see more of DC's Golden Age in modern comics, "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" delivers precisely that with a heartfelt story featuring some of the most iconic faces of the period. In the process, it's making Scott a much more complex and interesting character.
"Alan Scott: The Green Lantern" #2 by DC Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on November 28, 2023.