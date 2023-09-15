DC's First Green Lantern & Spirit Of Vengeance Team Up In Exclusive Reveal

DC Comics' original Green Lantern is returning in a brand-new series that will see him team up with another classic character: the Spectre.

Debuting in 1940's "All-American Comics" #16 in a story by Martin Nodell and Bill Finger, Scott was the first hero to be called Green Lantern. He would eventually play an important role in the Justice Society of America as one of its founding members, part of a superhero career that existed decades before the creation of the Green Lantern Corps. The character's origin would later be rewritten following the introduction of Hal Jordan's Green Lantern, with Scott's retconned backstory revealing he — and the JSA – live on a different Earth. In modern comics, Scott was revealed to be a gay man, a characterization that has become an incredibly important part of the Green Lantern's journey.

Writer Tim Sheridan ("Teen Titans Academy) and artist Cian Tormey ("Superman: Son of Kal-El") are tackling "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern," where they will recontextualize the character's history as he deals with being a closeted gay man in the 1930s and early '40s. Below, Looper presents an exclusive look at the first and third issues of "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern."