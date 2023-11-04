Marvel's Avengers Had A Real-Life Falling Out With The Pentagon - Here's Why

Some of the funding for Marvel Studios' biggest hits has notoriously come from the United States Department of Defense, but when it came to 2012's original "The Avengers," the Department declined to partner with the studio, unable to understand its fictional politics.

The Pentagon has involved itself in Hollywood to a surprising degree over the years, contributing funds and equipment to recent hits like "Top Gun: Maverick." The relationship makes sense; movies cost a lot to make, and depicting the military is expensive. In exchange for veto power on scripts, the DoD provides access to military equipment, locations, and its own expertise. That works out when movies stick close to the real world, but what happens when a film involves superheroes from other planets and fictional branches of the American government?

As described in a 2012 expose from WIRED, the fictional politics of "The Avengers" confused the Defense Department's Phil Strub, a liaison to the project, ultimately leading his team to scrap their involvement. The issue was S.H.I.E.L.D., the shadowy organization helmed by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). "We couldn't reconcile the unreality of this international organization and our place in it," Strub said. "To whom did S.H.I.E.L.D. answer? Did we work for S.H.I.E.L.D.? We hit that roadblock and decided we couldn't do anything."

However, the Pentagon continued to fund other MCU projects, and their refusal to work on "The Avengers" was an outlier. All three "Iron Man" films received military support, and 2019's "Captain Marvel" launched alongside promotions for the U.S. Air Force.