Chicago Fire Fans Rejoice Over Taylor Kinney's Season 12 Return & His Potential Role

Fans of "Chicago Fire" have been coping with the double loss of Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer from their television screens. Kinney left the series during Season 11 due to a personal matter, while Spencer departed during Season 10. Fortunately, they won't have to worry about either man's presence on the show for the foreseeable future; Spencer's return seems to be assured thanks to Matt Casey's proposal to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Kinney will definitely be back during Season 12, though for an indefinite amount of episodes.

Audience members on X (formerly Twitter) are understandably thrilled at the prospect of seeing Kelly Severide on a more regular basis. "Yassss! So excited," responded user @DatFencingChic. "Please please please let it be for the whole short season," pleaded @BackOffCityBoy.

Over at the "Chicago Fire" subreddit, fans are thrilled to hear that Kinney will be back in his original perch. "Holy crap! That's awesome! I've been waiting for this and I'm soooo excited!" said u/Lily_Of_The_Valley10. Yet some viewers remained skeptical about the news. "While i've seen Deadline also say the same thing, word for word, i'll take it with a grain of salt until it happens," wrote u/GlorifiedGamer88. Perhaps they feel burned by rumors that Kinney was supposed to appear in the Season 11 finale, only to note that he didn't show up.

Several fans seemed skeptical — as if the news was too good to be true. Others were just happy to hear something about the One Chicago shows after so many actors announced their departures. Skeptical or overjoyed, audience members seem to be united in wanting Kelly to meet up with a certain set of characters.