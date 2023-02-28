Anthony Mackie Hints At Marvel's Intense Security For Captain America 4's Script

Upon Chris Evans' exit from the MCU, Marvel was confronted with a seemingly impossible task. Steve Rogers (Evans) had been a hallmark of The Avengers with his can-do attitude and refusal to give up. But the man deserved some rest, and at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," that is what he got. A new Captain America was born with a symbolic passing of the shield. While there may be many unanswered questions in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," whoever the next Captain America will be is not one of them. It may have taken the entirety of the series for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to accept this task, but he finally took on the mantle at the end of the series.

And now the question remains, where to go next? Fans know that "Captain America 4" is on the horizon, but little else. It turns out that this is by design. Marvel may be famous for heavily guarding its secrets, but according to Mackie, even he had to jump through hoops to get any details.