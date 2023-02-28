Anthony Mackie Hints At Marvel's Intense Security For Captain America 4's Script
Upon Chris Evans' exit from the MCU, Marvel was confronted with a seemingly impossible task. Steve Rogers (Evans) had been a hallmark of The Avengers with his can-do attitude and refusal to give up. But the man deserved some rest, and at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," that is what he got. A new Captain America was born with a symbolic passing of the shield. While there may be many unanswered questions in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," whoever the next Captain America will be is not one of them. It may have taken the entirety of the series for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to accept this task, but he finally took on the mantle at the end of the series.
And now the question remains, where to go next? Fans know that "Captain America 4" is on the horizon, but little else. It turns out that this is by design. Marvel may be famous for heavily guarding its secrets, but according to Mackie, even he had to jump through hoops to get any details.
Mackie had to resort to espionage just to read the script
Marvel has been known to keep its actors on a tight leash. After Mark Ruffalo's accidental streaming of "Thor: Ragnarok" and Tom Holland's refusal to keep anything a secret, there is no doubt that creatives are more careful than ever. This even extends to Anthony Mackie, who is now the new American beacon of hope. Marvel apparently didn't trust him either, as the actor reported on The Kelly Clarkson Show. To even get his hands on a script, it took several steps.
"We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer and read our script," Mackie explained. The days of couriers dropping off hard copies of scripts have long since passed. Instead, Mackie had to endure the presence of a young intern that watched him the entire time he read it. This was further complicated by the actor's dyslexia which made reading even slower. But as rigorous as it was to get his hands on the newest chapter of the Marvel Universe, it should still be worth it. "Captain America 4" is a game-changer for Mackie. After years in the supporting role of the Falcon, he is finally in the driver's seat and ready to change America for the better. We can only hope that best friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will have time to join during his busy Thunderbolts schedule.