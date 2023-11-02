5 Shows Like Blue Bloods Cop Drama Fans Need To Watch

Ever since it started airing in 2010, CBS' police drama "Blue Bloods" has been one of the most popular dramas on network television. Focusing on the Reagan family, "Blue Bloods" centers itself around the Irish Catholic clan, all of whom work in law enforcement in some regard. Tom Selleck leads the series as the Reagan patriarch Frank, who works as the New York City police commissioner, and he's joined by his on-screen children Donnie Wahlberg (Danny, a detective), Bridget Moynahan (Erin, an assistant district attorney) and Will Estes (Jamie, a police officer). Len Cariou also appears in a leading role as Frank's father, Henry Reagan — the previous police commissioner. The series, known for its full-cast dinner scenes, uses its title to refer not just to the Reagan family's high-ranking status in New York, but the fact that they all "bleed blue" as law enforcement professionals.

So, let's say you've already watched all of "Blue Bloods" several times over. What's next? Well, luckily for you, there's a whole host of police procedural dramas out there, from prestige HBO shows to projects created by showrunner Dick Wolf. Here are some series you should check out if you love "Blue Bloods."