What Is The Name Of The Cat In Rick And Morty & Why Does He Sound So Familiar?

"Rick and Morty" has assembled an eclectic collection of supporting characters outside of the central Smith family. One of the most popular is an alien who looks a lot like a cat standing on its hind legs. And it's fairly easy to figure out what is the name of the cat in "Rick and Morty" if you listen to him talk for a couple of sentences.

His name's Squanchy, and he's a long-time friend of Rick Sanchez. He was first introduced in Season 1's "Ricksy Business," showing up at the Smith house during Summer's party. Morty and Jessica walk in on him "squanching," and it soon becomes apparent that he uses variations of the word "squanch" for most things. As Beth points out in a later episode, it's basically a "Smurf" situation where "squanch" can fill in for almost any word, as long as you speak from your squanch.

You're also right on the money if you ever thought Squanchy sounded like SpongeBob SquarePants if he fell in with the wrong crowd. Squanchy is played by voice acting legend Tom Kenny, whose other prominent credits include the Ice King in "Adventure Time," Heffer in "Rocko's Modern Life," and the Mayor in "The Powerpuff Girls." It's safe to say Squanchy is a far cry from many of his kid-friendly roles, and he's just one of many "Rick and Morty" characters he's portrayed over the years.