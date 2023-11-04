What Is The Name Of The Cat In Rick And Morty & Why Does He Sound So Familiar?
"Rick and Morty" has assembled an eclectic collection of supporting characters outside of the central Smith family. One of the most popular is an alien who looks a lot like a cat standing on its hind legs. And it's fairly easy to figure out what is the name of the cat in "Rick and Morty" if you listen to him talk for a couple of sentences.
His name's Squanchy, and he's a long-time friend of Rick Sanchez. He was first introduced in Season 1's "Ricksy Business," showing up at the Smith house during Summer's party. Morty and Jessica walk in on him "squanching," and it soon becomes apparent that he uses variations of the word "squanch" for most things. As Beth points out in a later episode, it's basically a "Smurf" situation where "squanch" can fill in for almost any word, as long as you speak from your squanch.
You're also right on the money if you ever thought Squanchy sounded like SpongeBob SquarePants if he fell in with the wrong crowd. Squanchy is played by voice acting legend Tom Kenny, whose other prominent credits include the Ice King in "Adventure Time," Heffer in "Rocko's Modern Life," and the Mayor in "The Powerpuff Girls." It's safe to say Squanchy is a far cry from many of his kid-friendly roles, and he's just one of many "Rick and Morty" characters he's portrayed over the years.
Tom Kenny has also voiced Million Ants and Gene on Rick and Morty
Squanchy has had plenty of standout moments on "Rick and Morty." During Birdperson's wedding in Season 2's "The Wedding Squanchers," viewers see him take some kind of liquid compound to turn him into a giant berserker version of himself that's able to wipe out plenty of adversaries. While it was originally unclear if he survived the attack on the wedding, he's still alive and well, as demonstrated in Season 7's "How Poopy Got His Poop Back."
While Squanchy only has a handful of appearances so far, Tom Kenny is more prolific on the Adult Swim series than you might realize. Kenny has voiced many random and one-off characters on "Rick and Morty." One that may stick out the most is Million Ants on Season 3's "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," when the show poked fun at Marvel's Avengers. Other Tom Kenny characters that may stand out if you're intricately familiar with "Rick and Morty" lore include Mr. Jellybean in Season 1's "Meeseeks and Destroy" and the Smith family's neighbor, Gene, in Season 6's "Night Family."
It's safe to say Tom Kenny will continue appearing on "Rick and Morty" for as long as it's making new episodes. And now that fans have seen Squanchy alive and well after the attack on Birdperson's wedding, he can definitely keep popping up whenever Rick needs someone to have a squanching good time.