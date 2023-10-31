The Marvels Teaser May Have Spoiled The Debut Of A Staggeringly Powerful Hero

With "The Marvels" coming out on November 10, the marketing arm of Marvel and Disney is in full swing. This includes showcasing more footage, as the official Marvel Studios account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a quick, 15-second video informing audiences to "be there for what comes next." And fans may have spotted the inclusion of yet another Marvel Comics hero to join Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) on the big screen.

At the 12-second mark, there's a shot of Monica looking at someone walking by, and they're wearing a suit that bears a striking resemblance to the aesthetic of Binary from the comics. The character has a long, twisty road within those pages, but basically, Binary is a moniker Captain Marvel adopts after being experimented on by the Brood, becoming one of the most powerful beings in the universe, able to unleash a ton of cosmic energy and travel faster than the speed of light. More recently, Binary reemerged in "Captain Marvel (Vol. 10)" #34 as a separate entity from Captain Marvel.

Could Carol take on a new persona in the new film? It's possible, but that would be a lot of lore to cram in the shortest Marvel film to date. But perhaps Binary will get a shoutout in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some fashion.