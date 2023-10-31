The Marvels Teaser May Have Spoiled The Debut Of A Staggeringly Powerful Hero
With "The Marvels" coming out on November 10, the marketing arm of Marvel and Disney is in full swing. This includes showcasing more footage, as the official Marvel Studios account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a quick, 15-second video informing audiences to "be there for what comes next." And fans may have spotted the inclusion of yet another Marvel Comics hero to join Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) on the big screen.
At the 12-second mark, there's a shot of Monica looking at someone walking by, and they're wearing a suit that bears a striking resemblance to the aesthetic of Binary from the comics. The character has a long, twisty road within those pages, but basically, Binary is a moniker Captain Marvel adopts after being experimented on by the Brood, becoming one of the most powerful beings in the universe, able to unleash a ton of cosmic energy and travel faster than the speed of light. More recently, Binary reemerged in "Captain Marvel (Vol. 10)" #34 as a separate entity from Captain Marvel.
Could Carol take on a new persona in the new film? It's possible, but that would be a lot of lore to cram in the shortest Marvel film to date. But perhaps Binary will get a shoutout in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some fashion.
Binary would certainly fit into the cosmic story of The Marvels
With all this being said, it's important to note the person may not be Binary. It looks like they're wearing a superhero suit, and while it's in the same color pattern as Binary, she doesn't wear an outfit per se. She's made of pure energy, so her costume is just ... her. It's possible the character's origins and abilities could change if she's introduced in the MCU where it's just a person with energy-based powers who does wear a suit, but that remains to be seen.
Additionally, if that is actually Binary, it'd be interesting to see if they're connected to Captain Marvel in any way. Would "The Marvels" want to spend time explaining how Carol Danvers diverged from her powers to create a whole new entity? It wouldn't be the weirdest thing in a movie where there's an alien species of cats that also turn into Lovecraftian monsters, but it may be a step too far for some.
The final theory of whether this is Binary concerns the multiverse, which seems to be the case with anything in pop culture these days. The current chapter of the MCU is known as the Multiverse Saga, but there haven't been a ton of movies and Disney+ series exploring alternate realities so far. "The Marvels" could add to the saga by introducing a Carol Danvers from another universe who's taken on the title of Binary. Anything's on the table at this point, and audiences will figure out who the costumed figure is when "The Marvels" comes out in theaters on November 10.