Whatever Happened To FunkkOFF After Shark Tank?

"I always wanted to be on TV ... like an actress," recalled Joelle Flynn of her childhood dreams during a 2023 interview. "I'm one of four girls, and my mom was the main entrepreneur in the family. She ran a [real estate] business brokerage, [like] a mini-a** Barbara Corcoran, I guess, if we could 'Shark Tank' it." As she chuckled at her own joke, she explained how her mother instilled in her a belief that should she work hard enough, she could be the President of the United States. As she grew older, it wasn't the flashy titles that stuck with Flynn: "From actress to president of the United States ... I never really wanted to work for anyone else."

But her mother was only one of two women who helped Flynn achieve her dreams; she met the second in seventh grade. Like Flynn, Sonia Hounsell had two very different childhood aspirations that would often manifest in the games she played with her sister. "We would play 'Charlie's Angels,' and then we would play this other game where we had this business; it was a business that helped people get jobs ... so that was our day job. And our night job was 'Charlie's Angels.'" Hounsell and Flynn met as two peculiarly industrious middle schoolers, and the rest is history.

Even as Housnell began a lucrative career as a marketing consultant (launching a successful gum brand) and Flynn became the youngest stockbroker in Bank of America's history, the pair remained friends. In 2010, they began developing FunkkOFF! as a solution for on-the-go dental cleaning, attracting the attention of "Shark Tank" twice before they finally landed a spot on Season 14.