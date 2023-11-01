Gold Rush: Where Is Mitch Blaschke Now?

Mitch Blaschke has been a force to be reckoned with on numerous seasons of Discovery's "Gold Rush." He's worked for Todd Hoffman and Parker Schnabel over the years, lending his expertise in the field to help whoever he's working with strike it rich. But when he's not out mining for gold, it's only natural for "Gold Rush" fans to ask, "Where is Mitch Blaschke now?"

He's still on "Gold Rush," appearing on Season 14. However, his "Gold Rush" future was put in jeopardy when he ended up in a serious jet boat accident with Parker Schnabel, sustaining a broken arm. Fortunately, he maintained a positive outlook throughout the ordeal and didn't hold anything against Schnabel. But when he's not mining or getting himself into sticky situations, Blaschke is a family man through and through.

You can follow Blaschke on Instagram, where he posts a lot about his wife, Hailey, and their daughter, Mia. From pushing Mia on a swing to getting her invested in racing, the "Gold Rush" cast member is truly living his best life and is plenty busy even outside of his reality show duties.