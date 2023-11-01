Gold Rush: Where Is Mitch Blaschke Now?
Mitch Blaschke has been a force to be reckoned with on numerous seasons of Discovery's "Gold Rush." He's worked for Todd Hoffman and Parker Schnabel over the years, lending his expertise in the field to help whoever he's working with strike it rich. But when he's not out mining for gold, it's only natural for "Gold Rush" fans to ask, "Where is Mitch Blaschke now?"
He's still on "Gold Rush," appearing on Season 14. However, his "Gold Rush" future was put in jeopardy when he ended up in a serious jet boat accident with Parker Schnabel, sustaining a broken arm. Fortunately, he maintained a positive outlook throughout the ordeal and didn't hold anything against Schnabel. But when he's not mining or getting himself into sticky situations, Blaschke is a family man through and through.
You can follow Blaschke on Instagram, where he posts a lot about his wife, Hailey, and their daughter, Mia. From pushing Mia on a swing to getting her invested in racing, the "Gold Rush" cast member is truly living his best life and is plenty busy even outside of his reality show duties.
Mitch Blaschke's family continues to grow
Based on his social media, Mitch Blaschke keeps fairly busy, even during the "Gold Rush" off-season. And he's going to be even busier in the near future, as he and his wife are expecting another bundle of joy. His wife, Hailey, has posted some photos on her Instagram showcasing a baby bump, including one picture from July 2023 with the caption, "Woah, we're half way there- Bon Jovi," to confirm reaching the halfway point of her pregnancy.
Between being a dad and working on new "Gold Rush" episodes, Blaschke also finds the time to do stuff for his fans. He has a Cameo account where people can pay him to send them personalized messages to themselves or loved ones. And he does a solid job, as he currently has a rating of 4.98 out of 5 on the platform, with one five-star review from September 26, 2023 reading, "Thanks Mitch! I know you're working hard up there finishing the season but you knocked this out of the park!"
In addition to all of this, his bio on Discovery's website mentions how he's passionate about snowmobiling and racing cars. With all this, Mitch Blaschke has a lot going on, and for the time being, at least, fans can still see him on "Gold Rush," helping Parker Schnabel find the most gold each season.