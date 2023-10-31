FNAF Spoils Its Real Villain Super Early - But You Likely Missed It

In Scott Cawthon's "Five Nights at Freddy's" not-so-indie video game franchise, William Afton is the big bad. For those less versed in fictional lore, he's a serial child killer who dresses up as one of the many animal mascots that his restaurant features. It almost begs the question, did this freakazoid build Freddy Fazzbear's Pizza solely for toddler-cide? Who knows. The point is that Afton is an important figure in the story. When Blumhouse Productions started revealing casting decisions for the film adaptation, along with cast members' respective roles, fans noticed a distinct lack of Golden Bonnie, aka Afton, on IMDb.

Truth be told, it was all but confirmed early on that Matthew Lillard's role, Steve Raglan, was not-so-secretly Afton using the world's most boring alias. Apparently, even Blumhouse couldn't be bothered to hide its big reveal because "FNAF" spoils its own twist almost immediately. Right after the first security guard gets ganked, the pixelated opening credits play. It's a cool sequence that references the metric ton of 16-bit minigames that Cawthon hides in his work, but it also mirrors how the minigames deliver vital plot information. The pixelated sequence depicts Golden Bonnie kidnapping children from the Pizzeria. The literal second that the screen zooms in on a shadowy face as the Golden Bonnie mask slides into place, Lillard's name appears in big red letters that shift to purple.

Lillard's name is the only name that gets a notable color change, and Afton is famously purple in all the 16-bit minigames. Blumhouse might as well have tattooed the words "BAD GUY" in neon purple on Lillard's forehead, for all the subtlety they displayed in the final stretch.