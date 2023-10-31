Matthew Perry's 'The More You Know' PSA Commercial Was Very Chandler Bing

Given that "Friends" quickly became the flagship program of NBC, it makes sense that the network would want to get its stars involved in their philanthropic endeavor — though it may be slightly shocking that the cast recorded over a dozen ads for "The More You Know" throughout the series' lifetime.

While Matthew Perry only appeared in one PSA, his peers popped up in multiple ads for different causes over the years. Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) filmed two PSAs advocating for safe sex and warning against the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases; Jennifer Anniston (Rachel Green) filmed one advocating for staying in school (similar to Perry's) and another raising awareness for sexual assault; Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) also filmed one regarding sexual assault, as well as one urging viewers to prevent drunk driving accidents by becoming designated drivers.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, David Schwimmer recorded at least seven of these PSAs, seemingly far outpacing his co-stars in terms of output (perhaps NBC assumed fans would take Ross Geller most seriously). He spoke on a range of topics, from the definition of consent to bullying to the benefits of making sure one's child is well-fed. Only Matt LeBlanc (known for playing lovable goofball Joey Tribbiani) didn't get a "The More You Know" segment — though he eventually made up for it in 2017 when he filmed a parody of the specials to promote Season 5 of his Showtime series "Episodes."

