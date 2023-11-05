Rick And Morty: Is Rick Prime The Main Rick?

Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland and Ian Cardoni) has become obsessed with finding his archnemesis, Rick Prime, over the past few seasons of "Rick and Morty." In the Season 3 premiere, fans learned that Rick Prime killed "our" Rick's wife, Diane (Kari Wahlgren), along with his version of Beth (Sarah Chalke). The fact that he's called Rick Prime might lead some fans to confuse him with the main Rick we follow throughout the series. But in fact, Ricks are usually named after their universe of origin, and the main Rick — the one we follow throughout the series — is Rick C-137.

Rick Prime comes from the prime universe where the first six episodes of "Rick and Morty" took place — the dimension Rick and Morty escape from after it becomes Cronenberged during the events of "Rick Potion #9." However, Rick Prime is not the main Rick. The main Rick from C-137 moved to Rick Prime's universe after that Rick abandoned it, which is where the series premiere starts.

If that still sounds a bit convoluted, the basic timeline is this: After trying to find Rick Prime for years in order to take vengeance for the deaths of his family, Rick C-137 tried one last ploy to catch his foe. He moved to Rick Prime's universe, long abandoned by the evil Rick Prime, and posed as Rick Prime to reunite with the Prime dimension's Beth, Jerry (Chris Parnell), Summer (Spencer Grammer), and Morty (Justin Roiland and Harry Belden). He hoped to be there when Rick Prime returned, planning to take him by surprise.

But before that could happen, the Prime dimension was rendered uninhabitable and Rick C-137 took Morty Prime to another universe, Dimension C-131. Since then, Rick C-137 and the family have inhabited several more dimensions to escape from various calamities.