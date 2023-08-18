Percy Jackson & The Olympians Series Drops Release Date & First Look At Epic Cast

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is heading to Disney+ later this year.

Disney+ made headlines when they announced that they would be adapting Rick Riordan's beloved "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" series for the small screen. One of the most beloved fantasy characters of all time, Percy Jackson has dominated the culture since he first debuted in 2005's "The Lightning Thief," which kicks off his tumultuous relationship with the Greek gods. In the series, the half-blood Percy, the son of the god Poseidon, joins forces with unlikely friends to save the world from destruction. Riordan's inventive and heartfelt novels captured the hearts and minds of an entire generation, making them must-reads for fans of the fantasy genre.

Naturally, a multimedia franchise manifested, and Hollywood got in on the "Percy Jackson" fun by debuting a "Lightning Thief" adaptation in 2010. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film featured Logan Lerman in the titular role. The big-screen adaptation received mixed reviews and failed to make a sizeable impression at the box office. Many criticized it for being a poor, inauthentic adaptation. Despite a tepid response, a sequel quickly followed, titled "Sea of Monsters." The sophomore flick was equally successful, though not compelling enough to continue Percy's saga on the silver screen.

However, it looks like Disney+ is eager to rectify the mistakes that the big-screen films made, as they've brought Riordan on board to pen the upcoming series. With Riordan at the helm, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is set to receive a brand new lease on life thanks to the streaming service. In addition to debuting an impressive first look at the series, Disney+ confirms that the adaptation will debut its first two episodes on December 20. Subsequent episodes in Percy's saga will release weekly.