Percy Jackson & The Olympians Series Drops Release Date & First Look At Epic Cast
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is heading to Disney+ later this year.
Disney+ made headlines when they announced that they would be adapting Rick Riordan's beloved "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" series for the small screen. One of the most beloved fantasy characters of all time, Percy Jackson has dominated the culture since he first debuted in 2005's "The Lightning Thief," which kicks off his tumultuous relationship with the Greek gods. In the series, the half-blood Percy, the son of the god Poseidon, joins forces with unlikely friends to save the world from destruction. Riordan's inventive and heartfelt novels captured the hearts and minds of an entire generation, making them must-reads for fans of the fantasy genre.
Naturally, a multimedia franchise manifested, and Hollywood got in on the "Percy Jackson" fun by debuting a "Lightning Thief" adaptation in 2010. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film featured Logan Lerman in the titular role. The big-screen adaptation received mixed reviews and failed to make a sizeable impression at the box office. Many criticized it for being a poor, inauthentic adaptation. Despite a tepid response, a sequel quickly followed, titled "Sea of Monsters." The sophomore flick was equally successful, though not compelling enough to continue Percy's saga on the silver screen.
However, it looks like Disney+ is eager to rectify the mistakes that the big-screen films made, as they've brought Riordan on board to pen the upcoming series. With Riordan at the helm, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is set to receive a brand new lease on life thanks to the streaming service. In addition to debuting an impressive first look at the series, Disney+ confirms that the adaptation will debut its first two episodes on December 20. Subsequent episodes in Percy's saga will release weekly.
The Percy Jackson cast shines in the first look
The first teaser for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is light on plot details but does showcase the show's epic, age-appropriate cast. The teaser, which was released on August 18, Percy Jackson's birthday, shows the titular character standing in an elevator as the doors open. Jackson is played by Walker Scobell, who rose to prominence after appearing in "The Adam Project." While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Riordan gushed over Scobell's performance, praising the young star's authentic performance. "Walker's Percy is just totally spot-on," Riordan teased. "Everybody says this about him when they watch him perform: This kid is a superstar. The screen loves him, and he is so good and so natural and so dedicated at everything," Riordan continued, pointing out how Scobell is a fan of the novels.
As the teaser continues, audiences get to see the first look at Camp Half-Blood, where Percy is formally introduced to the complicated worlds of the gods. It's also where he meets Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), the daughter of Athena. Fans will also be pleased to see Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy's best friend, protector, and everyone's favorite wise-cracking satyr. Though the teaser is brief, audiences get to see key moments from "The Lightning Thief," such as when Percy is attacked by a minotaur early on in the story.
Overall, the first look does a great job of showing Percy, Annabeth, and Grover in action. The first season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will directly adapt "The Lightning Thief." The debut novel sees Percy plunging into the world of the gods as Zeus (Lance Reddick) accuses the demigod of stealing his precious lightning bolt. And from the first look at the show, fans will be delighted to see that Disney+ series is an authentic adaptation.
Series creator Rick Riordan is co-writing the series
What makes the Disney+ adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" notably stand out is Rick Riordan's involvement. The series is executive produced by the author and all episodes from the debut season are penned by Riordan and "Black Sails" scribe Jonathan E. Steinberg. While writing on his personal website, Riordan praised the show's extensive crew for helping bring his novels to life. He continued by candidly discussing his involvement in the series and how it should (hopefully) lead to a more authentic adaptation that's in line with the books. "I am there for 'big picture' stuff: How should it feel? How was it done in the books? How are the characters reacting? That kind of stuff," Riordan wrote.
"Percy Jackson" fans are clearly in love with the direction Riordan and his team of creatives have taken with the series, as several have taken to social media to praise the show's first look. "A high-quality 'percy jackson' series with age-appropriate actors and leads of color [...] this is the only thing i've wanted since i was 10 years old," wrote Twitter user @ULTRAGLOSS. Fans on the "Percy Jackson" fan subreddit were equally enthusiastic, with user u/johan38473 saying they're "very cautiously excited."
Can audiences expect more "Percy Jackson" stories after "The Lightning Thief"? If the debut season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" proves to be a hit, Riordan says that future novels in the series will hopefully get the Disney+ treatment. "Right now, we are only green-lit for one season, but if you all watch and like it, I am optimistic we will get approval to do more," Riordan said when answering a fan's question on Goodreads.
The first two "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" episodes hit Disney+ on December 20.