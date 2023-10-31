Where Is NCIS: Hawai'i Filmed And Which Locations Can You Actually Visit?
Some may think that asking where "NCIS: Hawai'i" is filmed is a rather redundant question considering the show's title, but one can never be too certain when it comes to the realm of TV. After all, Netflix's "Outer Banks" famously isn't filmed in North Carolina at all, so fans can't always just take shows at their word. With that being said, the places where "NCIS: Hawai'i" films look fittingly lush and tropical, so where exactly is the production shot to create such a convincing setting?
As it happens, "NCIS: Hawai'i" really does the majority of its filming on-location in the state of Hawaii — specifically on the island of Oahu and around the capital city of Honolulu. If that all sounds a bit familiar, it's because several other popular TV series have done the same in the past, including both the classic "Hawaii Five-O" and its modern remake "Hawaii Five-0," along with "Magnum P.I." and its coinciding reboot. As a matter of fact, "NCIS: Hawai'i" got its start using some of the established production bases for "Hawaii Five-0" in particular.
Fans can visit a number of popular NCIS: Hawai'i locales
For fans of "NCIS: Hawai'i" who have been inspired by the show to take a trip out to Hawaii, there are a number of locales seen in the series that can be visited in real life. In a macro sense, the city of Honolulu is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, so planning a vacation to the city where "NCIS: Hawai'i" takes place isn't too much of a difficult task.
Much of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is set in specific locations in or around Honolulu. One area frequently seen in the series Waikiki Beach, a man-made beach on the south shore of Oahu. Waikiki Beach is open to visitors and the nearby Waikiki waterfront has some great restaurants, making it a great destination for tourists and fans of "NCIS: Hawai'i" to check out if they get a chance to visit Honolulu. The show films a decent bit on the opposite-facing North Shore of Oahu as well, so visitors can't really go wrong with picking a beach.
It's also well established that the in-universe NCIS operation itself is centered around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is also on Oahu. Seeing as the location is still an active military base, access is naturally more limited on this front, but there are still several affiliated activities and locations that tourists are allowed to visit.