Where Is NCIS: Hawai'i Filmed And Which Locations Can You Actually Visit?

Some may think that asking where "NCIS: Hawai'i" is filmed is a rather redundant question considering the show's title, but one can never be too certain when it comes to the realm of TV. After all, Netflix's "Outer Banks" famously isn't filmed in North Carolina at all, so fans can't always just take shows at their word. With that being said, the places where "NCIS: Hawai'i" films look fittingly lush and tropical, so where exactly is the production shot to create such a convincing setting?

As it happens, "NCIS: Hawai'i" really does the majority of its filming on-location in the state of Hawaii — specifically on the island of Oahu and around the capital city of Honolulu. If that all sounds a bit familiar, it's because several other popular TV series have done the same in the past, including both the classic "Hawaii Five-O" and its modern remake "Hawaii Five-0," along with "Magnum P.I." and its coinciding reboot. As a matter of fact, "NCIS: Hawai'i" got its start using some of the established production bases for "Hawaii Five-0" in particular.