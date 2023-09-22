DC's Doom Patrol Final Trailer Spells Disaster For The Superhero Team
"Doom Patrol" is officially ending after four seasons, with the release of its second installment of Season 4 episodes beginning on October 12.
The new trailer hints at what's coming next in the final chapter of "Doom Patrol" and features the team struggling with losing their longevity, wondering if they've reached the end of their adventures. The team prepares for its final mission against General Immortus and the growing amount of Were-Butts. Characters who show up in the trailer include Space Case (Madeline Zima), the Chief (Timothy Dalton), and the Beard-Hunter-turned-Butt-Hunter (Tommy Snider). We see Madame Rogue trying to make the team remember its past, multiple doppelgangers, and Jane giving an inspiring speech to rally the Doom Patrol as they are stuck on a ship in a pocket dimension.
Sadly, "Doom Patrol" will conclude after its last six episodes. However, for a show about a group of misfits that gained critical acclaim but never found a big audience, it's refreshing to see it end on its own terms. The Season 4 trailer teases some exciting new storylines ahead for the team as the group tries to find inner peace.
Doom Patrol is going out in style
The show, featuring a talented cast portraying the titular team, includes Matt Bomer (Negative Man), Cyborg (Jovian Wade), Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Madame Rogue (Michelle Gomez). Throughout the first 40 episodes, the Doom Patrol has taken on some bizarre and unusual villains, including Were-Butts, the omnipresent and multidimensional Mr. Nobody, and its most recent foe, General Immortus.
"Doom Patrol" has been unafraid to embrace its eclectic comic book roots, capturing the spirit and storylines from some of the "Doom Patrol" comic books' most beloved runs. Readers have seen elements of different "Doom Patrol" arcs in the show, with the work of Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, Bruno Premiani, Grant Morrison, Richard Case, Rachel Pollack, Gerard Way, and Nick Derington heavily influencing the series. The new trailer shows that weirdness will be part of "Doom Patrol" until the very end.
While seeing "Doom Patrol" conclude is bittersweet, as it's one of the best television series Max and DC have done, it's great to see the show ending with closure for fans. Actor Mark Sheppard (who plays Willoughby Kipling) told Entertainment Weekly that showrunner Jeremy Carver planned for Season 4 to be the last, calling the end of the season "really good as an ending." Unlike other shows, such as The CW's canceled "Legends of Tomorrow," which ended with a cliffhanger finale, "Doom Patrol" will close things the way the creative team behind the series wants it to.