DC's Doom Patrol Final Trailer Spells Disaster For The Superhero Team

"Doom Patrol" is officially ending after four seasons, with the release of its second installment of Season 4 episodes beginning on October 12.

The new trailer hints at what's coming next in the final chapter of "Doom Patrol" and features the team struggling with losing their longevity, wondering if they've reached the end of their adventures. The team prepares for its final mission against General Immortus and the growing amount of Were-Butts. Characters who show up in the trailer include Space Case (Madeline Zima), the Chief (Timothy Dalton), and the Beard-Hunter-turned-Butt-Hunter (Tommy Snider). We see Madame Rogue trying to make the team remember its past, multiple doppelgangers, and Jane giving an inspiring speech to rally the Doom Patrol as they are stuck on a ship in a pocket dimension.

Sadly, "Doom Patrol" will conclude after its last six episodes. However, for a show about a group of misfits that gained critical acclaim but never found a big audience, it's refreshing to see it end on its own terms. The Season 4 trailer teases some exciting new storylines ahead for the team as the group tries to find inner peace.