Five Nights At Freddy's Just Achieved What Only A Marvel Movie Has Before

Blumhouse Productions' "Five Nights at Freddy's" is giving Marvel Studios a run for its money.

Ever since Scott Cawthon debuted the first "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game in 2014, Hollywood had been circling the multimedia franchise, hoping to turn the horror series into a cash cow. And after this weekend's box office receipts, it's clear that "Five Nights at Freddy's" is going to stay relevant for a very long time. The flick managed to rake in $80 million at the domestic box office during its debut weekend, emerging as Blumhouse's biggest opening ever. The film beat initial weekend estimates — Deadline had the film at $78 million, though early projections suggested a conservative opening of $50 million. Even more exciting, "Freddy's" was already profitable prior to its release, thanks to streaming and theatrical distribution sales.

What makes these opening weekend numbers all the more impressive is how distributor Universal Pictures gave the pic a day-and-date release on Peacock. Despite being available on the platform with a subscription, fans showed up in droves to support Freddy's silver screen debut. And thanks to a stellar fan turnout, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is matching the opening of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," which debuted in 2021 to an $80 million haul — all while being available for purchase on Disney+.

The Scarlett Johansson-led flick was available on the platform for $30 USD and, until now, had the biggest day-and-date theatrical and streaming debut for any film. Now, Marvel Studios and Blumhouse Productions are tied for that honor, signaling a positive trend for hybrid releases.