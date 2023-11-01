Who Does Matt Consalvo Play On Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, "Blue Bloods" has shined a light on New York's finest. The Reagan family is always at the center of the action, but they're backed up by a team of police officers and other law enforcement professionals to help them with whatever the case of the week is. Filling out that cast is Matt Consalvo, who's been with the show for several seasons, playing Officer Bob Meyers.

Fans could see Matt Consalvo on "Blue Bloods" going back to Season 8, when he appeared on "The Forgotten." At the time, his character didn't get a name, as he was merely credited as Uniform #1 on IMDb. It would take a full year before getting an upgrade to Officer Meyers in Season 9, Episode 21 — "Identity." He'd reprise this character many more times across other seasons, with his most recent appearance coming in the Season 13 episode, "The Naked Truth."

Officer Meyers may not be the most prominent presence in the NYPD, but he fills out the cast and helps populate this grounded world. And Consalvo clearly has a blast playing a New York cop, as he posted a behind-the-scenes photo of him in costume on his Instagram in January 2022 with the caption, "Happy to be back."