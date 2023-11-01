Who Does Matt Consalvo Play On Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, "Blue Bloods" has shined a light on New York's finest. The Reagan family is always at the center of the action, but they're backed up by a team of police officers and other law enforcement professionals to help them with whatever the case of the week is. Filling out that cast is Matt Consalvo, who's been with the show for several seasons, playing Officer Bob Meyers.
Fans could see Matt Consalvo on "Blue Bloods" going back to Season 8, when he appeared on "The Forgotten." At the time, his character didn't get a name, as he was merely credited as Uniform #1 on IMDb. It would take a full year before getting an upgrade to Officer Meyers in Season 9, Episode 21 — "Identity." He'd reprise this character many more times across other seasons, with his most recent appearance coming in the Season 13 episode, "The Naked Truth."
Officer Meyers may not be the most prominent presence in the NYPD, but he fills out the cast and helps populate this grounded world. And Consalvo clearly has a blast playing a New York cop, as he posted a behind-the-scenes photo of him in costume on his Instagram in January 2022 with the caption, "Happy to be back."
Matt Consalvo is building out his acting resume and finding love
Most people probably recognize Matt Consalvo from "Blue Bloods." It's certainly his most noteworthy role to date, but he's appeared in several other projects, from short films to TV miniseries. 2023 was a good year for him; in addition to starring in "Blue Bloods," he also had a role on the Paramount+ original series, "Special Ops: Lioness." He shows up in Season 1, Episode 4 — "The Choice of Failure" — as EMT 3.
In addition to his television work, people may have also seen Consalvo recently in the headlines, as it became public knowledge he began dating actor Brian J. Smith, best known for his work on the forgotten sci-fi Netflix series "Sense8" and "The Matrix Resurrections." The relationship was clarified in one of Smith's Instagram stories that was reposted by a fan account for the actor, @brianjsmithbrasil. The picture shows Smith in the hospital after undergoing surgery, with Consalvo by his side. The post included text saying, "Couldn't have done it without the love of my life — @matt.consalvo."
Interestingly enough, Smith also has some experience on "Blue Bloods." Well before Consalvo was part of the cast, Smith appeared on Season 3, Episode 21 — "Devil's Breath" — as Robert Carter. It's almost like it was meant to be, and audiences will surely see more of them on their television screens in the years to come.