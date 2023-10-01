Star Wars Is Finally Changing Its Filthiest Name - And We Don't Mean Glup Shitto

A hilarious piece of "Star Wars" history has received a significant change to make its name sound less inappropriate. And unlike Glubb Shitto, it's very real. Yes, Disney is changing the name of the type of music played by the Cantina band in Mos Eisley from "jizz" to "jatz."

The jazz-inspired music in the "Star Wars" universe first appeared in "Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope," when Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi traveled to Tatooine and met and hired Han Solo inside a seedy cantina. It's there viewers first saw a group of aliens, Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, performing music while shady activities occurred in the popular drinking spot. It wouldn't be until the 1995' "Tales From The Mos Eisley Cantina" that the type of music played at the Cantina would get an official name: jizz. The name would inspire plenty of jokes about it being a double entendre for something much filthier. But, in a new novel, Disney is seemingly retconning jizz out of existence in the Star Wars Universe and calling it Jatz instead.