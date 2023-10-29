Does Five Nights At Freddy's Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"
"Five Nights at Freddy's" has finally arrived at movie theaters and on Peacock this Halloweekend, proving once and for all that — even after "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," "Twisted Metal," and "The Last of Us" — video game adaptations can still be just as critically reviled as they always have been.
Yet despite reviews that will scare fans of the beloved horror-gaming phenomenon, it debuted to a smashing $130 million global box-office haul (against an estimated budget of around $20 million), which has given director Emma Tammi enough juice to tease a sequel. There's always a chance Blumhouse and Universal could do something unpredictable, like pulling Freddy Fazbear's plug based on reviews alone. However, it's much more likely that a sequel will be imminently green-lit — especially since the first film ended with a post-credits scene setting up the future of this universe.
So, just what was that post-credits scene exactly? Beware, if you're still avoiding spooky spoilers, then you may want to avoid this next part!
So ... what is that thing, exactly?
The post-credits scene of "Five Nights at Freddy's" confirms the existence of yet another creepy animatronic — the bulbous mite-monster known as Balloon Boy. Appropriately, Balloon Boy (or "BB," as his friends call him) first appeared in the video game "Five Nights at Freddy's 2."
Like the first, the sequel takes place at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza (though this one is significantly larger and updated with modern technology, likely to provide a unique gaming experience for returning players). In this establishment, Balloon Boy's intended purpose is to sell balloons (shocking, we know). Of course, none of these hellish contraptions do what they say on the tin — so BB's real utility to his horde is the capability to turn off the player's flashlight, leaving them in complete, vulnerable darkness.
While it's too early to tell what the potential sequel could be about, Balloon Boy's presence would reasonably indicate that Emma Tammi and co. will be drawing some inspiration from the sequel. However, how they'll balance this lore with the original storyline established in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" film remains to be seen.