Does Five Nights At Freddy's Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"

"Five Nights at Freddy's" has finally arrived at movie theaters and on Peacock this Halloweekend, proving once and for all that — even after "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," "Twisted Metal," and "The Last of Us" — video game adaptations can still be just as critically reviled as they always have been.

Yet despite reviews that will scare fans of the beloved horror-gaming phenomenon, it debuted to a smashing $130 million global box-office haul (against an estimated budget of around $20 million), which has given director Emma Tammi enough juice to tease a sequel. There's always a chance Blumhouse and Universal could do something unpredictable, like pulling Freddy Fazbear's plug based on reviews alone. However, it's much more likely that a sequel will be imminently green-lit — especially since the first film ended with a post-credits scene setting up the future of this universe.

So, just what was that post-credits scene exactly? Beware, if you're still avoiding spooky spoilers, then you may want to avoid this next part!