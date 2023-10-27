Five Nights At Freddy's Gets Rotten Tomatoes Reviews That Will Scare Fans

The "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game series has a passionate fanbase online. Many people adore the franchise and eagerly awaited a big-screen adaptation. Perhaps the film will satisfy any cravings from die-hard fans because, as of right now, professional film critics aren't taking too kindly to the newest horror extravaganza.

As of this writing, the new film has a 25% positive rating from 67 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Its reception isn't much better on Metacritic, where it has a score of 29 out of 100, meaning it's viewed as "generally unfavorable." It's a tad disappointing for such a hotly anticipated movie, and the lackluster reviews seem to come down to the movie not satisfying anyone who isn't already intricately familiar with the video game lore. Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press felt "Five Nights at Freddy's" couldn't strike that balance between horror and comedy, "Caught between PG and R, as well as lost at the crossroads of inadvertent comedy and horror, the PG-13 'Five Nights at Freddy's' has to go down as one of the poorest films in any genre this year."

It's a good case for why the sequel should pursue a more intense R rating. A similar sentiment was shared by Radheyan Simonpillai of The Globe and Mail, who wrote, "'Five Nights' is at its best when it's leaning into the jokes, which doesn't happen enough." Fans may feel differently, but for anyone looking in from the outside, this horror romp should go out to pasture like ShowBiz Pizza Place.