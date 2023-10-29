Friends Star Matthew Perry Truly Hated One Chandler Bing Feature

Though it eventually became a core part of his performance as Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry is able to trace back this speaking style's origins decades before "Friends" was even an idea. He describes in his memoir that this off-beat way of speaking helped him make other kids laugh while growing up in Canada. "I was back in Ottawa with my childhood friends the Murrays; I got laughs where no one else had," he wrote. After employing it on "Friends" to a much larger effect, he would eventually dub this "unexpected" delivery method "Chandlerspeak."

"I was talking in a way that no one had talked in sitcoms before," he wrote, "hitting odd emphases, picking a word in a sentence you might not imagine was the beat." Later, he revealed that writers started implementing this into the scripts by underlining the less common words in a sentence of dialogue, out of curiosity for how Perry would handle it. Clearly, he pulled off the task with aplomb — and even if Perry himself grew to hate this aspect of his performance, its major impact on pop culture cannot be understated.

In the years since, Chandlerspeak became somewhat of a quiet phenomenon, at least in Perry's eyes, slowly rooting outward from a small seed he didn't realize he'd planted. "I didn't know it yet, but my way of speaking would filter into the culture across the next few decades. For now, though, I was just trying to find interesting ways into lines that were already funny, but that I thought I could truly make dance."