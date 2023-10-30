Who Plays Elena Gilbert On The Vampire Diaries?

It's hard to imagine "The Vampire Diaries" being as successful as it was without Elena Gilbert's infectious personality. The heart and soul of the CW series, Gilbert served as the lead character for most of the show's run. The character first debuted in the first season of "The Vampire Diaries" and naturally emerged as a fan-favorite, largely due to her complicated romance with Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), a vampire with a mysterious past. While Gilbert and Salvatore do have a blossoming relationship, mysterious forces intervene, turning "The Vampire Diaries" into more than just a typical teen drama with a supernatural flair.

One of the most popular programs of its era, "The Vampire Diaries" turned its main cast of actors into nationwide heartthrobs and favorites. The kind hearted and charming Elena Gilbert is played by Nina Dobrev, who shot to superstardom after the show debuted in 2009. Dobrev received considerable praise for her performance and nabbed a number of awards for the role. The Canadian actor appeared as Gilbert for six seasons, before leaving the series behind in Season 7. Dobrev later returned as the character in Season 8, wrapping up Elena's arc with grace.

Of course, Dobrev appeared in "The Vampire Diaries" as multiple characters, but it's the role of Gilbert that turned the Canadian star into a household name.