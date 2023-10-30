The Batman's First Spin-Off May Star A Dark Knight Trilogy Villain (Report)

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" turned out to be a massive critical and financial hit when it released in 2021. The majority of DC fans gave new Bruce Wayne actor Robert Pattinson their seal of approval, showered the supporting cast with praise, and made it clear that "The Batman – Part II" is one of the most anticipated sequels currently on the way. Naturally, Warner Bros. has elected to go all-in on the Reevesverse, offering up more than just direct sequels. Rumor has it that one such spin-off endeavor could spotlight a Batman villain famously adapted in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a film dedicated to Batman rogue Scarecrow — a supporting antagonist played by Cillian Murphy in the "Dark Knight" series. He shared as much on his Patreon page, alleging that this project is set in the same continuity as "The Batman" rather than the main DC Universe. At the time of publication, a source directly from Warner Bros. has yet to speak on such a feature, so it's wise to take this as nothing more than a rumor for the time being.

In the event that Scarecrow is getting a solo project all his own in the "Batman" universe, one has to wonder how Reeves and his team will approach this new take on the villain.