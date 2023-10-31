James Marsden Becomes Green Lantern For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Concept Design

James Marsden, through no fault of his own, hasn't had the best track record with comic book movies. First, he was sidelined in the original "X-Men" trilogy as the woefully underused Cyclops, which was then followed up by playing the love interest to Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) in "Superman Returns." Besides his cameo in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," he's not been near a bit of spandex since, but that hasn't stopped @Horrific.Heroics on Instagram from having the bright idea of giving him a mint tint as legendary space cop Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern.

Marsden earned a positive reaction from fans in response to the stunning artwork that had him suited up and bearing emerald eyes to match. @brandonleegarner said, "This is incredible," while @colton.gates added, "James really does fit the bill as Hal holy s**t."

As it stands in the new DC Universe that has yet to be opened up by James Gunn and Dave Safran, Hal "Highball" Jordan isn't anywhere on the guest list. But while Marsden putting on a ring does sound like an interesting prospect, it's his old Marvel Comics alter-ego that he'd, incredibly, be open to returning to.