James Marsden Becomes Green Lantern For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Concept Design
James Marsden, through no fault of his own, hasn't had the best track record with comic book movies. First, he was sidelined in the original "X-Men" trilogy as the woefully underused Cyclops, which was then followed up by playing the love interest to Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) in "Superman Returns." Besides his cameo in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," he's not been near a bit of spandex since, but that hasn't stopped @Horrific.Heroics on Instagram from having the bright idea of giving him a mint tint as legendary space cop Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern.
Marsden earned a positive reaction from fans in response to the stunning artwork that had him suited up and bearing emerald eyes to match. @brandonleegarner said, "This is incredible," while @colton.gates added, "James really does fit the bill as Hal holy s**t."
As it stands in the new DC Universe that has yet to be opened up by James Gunn and Dave Safran, Hal "Highball" Jordan isn't anywhere on the guest list. But while Marsden putting on a ring does sound like an interesting prospect, it's his old Marvel Comics alter-ego that he'd, incredibly, be open to returning to.
James Marsden would love to make a comeback as Cyclops
He might not have donned those rose-tinted glasses since his cameo in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," but James Marsden hasn't ruled out giving them another try in the future. In an interview with The Wrap, Marsden admitted he was open to reprising his role as Cyclops if the essential elements were in place. "Sure, yeah. I mean, I'm all about material and what the story is, what the character would be doing, but it's a character I've played that is very close to my heart," the actor said.
Giving it another go could give Marsden the chance at the Cyclops we know both he and the character deserve, as he's not the only mutant from that team heading to the MCU. Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role of Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool 3," and MCU fans are eagerly anticipating a Halle Berry cameo in the movie after her Storm-Y Instagram photo.
Bringing Marsden back as Cyclops would check off a wish that the actor would love to see fulfilled thanks to a franchise he helped build. "You know, that family, I miss it dearly. We created a very special thing in the first couple of 'X-Men' movies, and yeah, I'd love to explore that, but I'd want to see what that looks like first, I guess." Failing that, there's always one more ring among the Earth's Green Lanterns that he'd be a perfect fit for.