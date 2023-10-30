What Is The Amazing Digital Circus & Where Can You Watch It For Free?
"The Amazing Digital Circus" is the answer to anyone's question of what the animation style of "Toy Story" would look like, if mixed with characters who are described as jerks.
The animated series from Glitch Productions follows a woman named Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), who is trapped in a bizarre virtual realm with five other humans who have all been transformed into wacky cartoon characters. In the surreal circus-like digital environment where anything but leaving is possible, the group struggles to maintain their sanity while embarking on outlandish adventures at the behest of Caine (Alex Rochon), the eccentric AI in charge of the quirky nightmare.
The setting, character design, and animation of the series are visually appealing, but there is still something that comes off a bit unsettling when watching. As it turns out, that's what creator Goosewax intended. "I'm a big fan of really old 3D stuff from the 1990s and early 2000s, where it looked kinda bad and creepy but was also completely unrestricted creatively," the show's writer, director, and producer said in an interview with Cartoon Brew. "They'd just have weird shapes and eyeballs flying around just because they could, and I like that kitschy vibe."
Anyone interested in experiencing the chilling throwback aesthetics "The Amazing Digital Circus" offers can find the twisted tale for free on YouTube. The series, intended for 13 to 24-year-olds, is available on the Glitch Productions YouTube channel. Only the pilot episode is available, but there will probably be more, especially considering how the dark comedy has been received by fans.
The Amazing Digital Circus hasn't had trouble finding an audience
Even though the series has only premiered one episode, it didn't take long for "The Amazing Digital Circus" to become the show viewers don't want to miss on YouTube. After releasing its first entry on October 13, the pilot was seen by over 2 million people in the first 24 hours and has reached 38 million views.
The series has also received some excellent reviews on IMDb from fans who offered high praise for several fascinating reasons. For example, giuliobalsamo posted, "The monsters, the story, the theme of paranoia and depression, and the intense moments are all handled so well that you can't help but feel something." Nathangpwalker admired the skillful contrast portrayed in the series, writing, "The world the characters live in feels so lively and colorful, as it should be given the show's name, however at the same time it feels unnerving and creepy which fits perfectly with the show's more dark themes." Kojicmateja complimented the tunes, writing, "The music was also fantastic, as I constantly revisit the main theme every now and then, not to mention the ending orchestra."
It appears "The Amazing Digital Circus" has managed to put on a show audiences can't wait to see more of right out the gate. However, while there is no denying the animated dark comedy has found success, there are still some people who were not even the least bit amazed, captivated, or entertained.
Some people don't think the digital circus is all that amazing
Despite its mass appeal on YouTube, several individuals do not feel "The Amazing Digital Circus" does not live up to the hype.
Unfortunately, there was feedback on IMDb that was anything but flattering. User cmvgwkv posted in a review, "Filled with terrible and unfunny jokes and a story that doesn't know where it's going, TADC feels like Gravity Falls' annoying cousin that desperately screams for attention." Another user, mills-27755, let everyone know this wasn't a laughing matter, writing, "I don't think a single joke landed in its 25 minute runtime, which is actually kind of impressive." And the bad reviews didn't stop there. People on Reddit also offered some heavy criticism, like u/Uriham, who wrote, "Too visually obnoxious, not for me." Meanwhile, u/horiami wrote, "Well animated but it needs some polish on characters and writing."
Whether for failing to generate any laughs or coming off as too over the top, the series premiere suffered some critical blows from unsatisfied patrons. Even with its fair share of cynics and naysayers, the show must go on for the popular Glitch Productions program. It will be interesting to see if "The Amazing Digital Circus" can change the hearts and minds of its haters in later episodes.