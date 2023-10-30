What Is The Amazing Digital Circus & Where Can You Watch It For Free?

"The Amazing Digital Circus" is the answer to anyone's question of what the animation style of "Toy Story" would look like, if mixed with characters who are described as jerks.

The animated series from Glitch Productions follows a woman named Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), who is trapped in a bizarre virtual realm with five other humans who have all been transformed into wacky cartoon characters. In the surreal circus-like digital environment where anything but leaving is possible, the group struggles to maintain their sanity while embarking on outlandish adventures at the behest of Caine (Alex Rochon), the eccentric AI in charge of the quirky nightmare.

The setting, character design, and animation of the series are visually appealing, but there is still something that comes off a bit unsettling when watching. As it turns out, that's what creator Goosewax intended. "I'm a big fan of really old 3D stuff from the 1990s and early 2000s, where it looked kinda bad and creepy but was also completely unrestricted creatively," the show's writer, director, and producer said in an interview with Cartoon Brew. "They'd just have weird shapes and eyeballs flying around just because they could, and I like that kitschy vibe."

Anyone interested in experiencing the chilling throwback aesthetics "The Amazing Digital Circus" offers can find the twisted tale for free on YouTube. The series, intended for 13 to 24-year-olds, is available on the Glitch Productions YouTube channel. Only the pilot episode is available, but there will probably be more, especially considering how the dark comedy has been received by fans.