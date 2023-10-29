Invincible Creator Admits One Omni-Man Detail May Have Been A Mistake

"Invincible" has only had one season thus far, but it's already set the world of superhero stories on fire with its initial batch of episodes. From Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) brutal murder of a group of "Justice League" stand-ins to the grand reveal that closed out Season 1, the series hasn't lacked for memorable moments thus far.

However, according to "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman, there is one element about the series that he might change if he had a chance to go back and do it over again. Specifically, it regards the way that Omni-Man himself was originally drawn in the comic series and how it influenced the appearance of his ancestors, the Viltrumite alien race.

"Omni-Man has a mustache because my father had a mustache growing up, and ["Invincible" artist and co-creator] Cory Walker's dad had a mustache growing up," Kirkman recalled in response to an honest trailer of "Invincible" from Screen Junkies. "So we just associate mustaches with dads, and so we were like, we'll give him a mustache so he looks like a dad."