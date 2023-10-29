Invincible Creator Admits One Omni-Man Detail May Have Been A Mistake
"Invincible" has only had one season thus far, but it's already set the world of superhero stories on fire with its initial batch of episodes. From Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) brutal murder of a group of "Justice League" stand-ins to the grand reveal that closed out Season 1, the series hasn't lacked for memorable moments thus far.
However, according to "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman, there is one element about the series that he might change if he had a chance to go back and do it over again. Specifically, it regards the way that Omni-Man himself was originally drawn in the comic series and how it influenced the appearance of his ancestors, the Viltrumite alien race.
"Omni-Man has a mustache because my father had a mustache growing up, and ["Invincible" artist and co-creator] Cory Walker's dad had a mustache growing up," Kirkman recalled in response to an honest trailer of "Invincible" from Screen Junkies. "So we just associate mustaches with dads, and so we were like, we'll give him a mustache so he looks like a dad."
The mustache was meant as a silly addition to a serious story
"Invincible' is a very, very serious drama that is a serious character study with serious stakes, but we thought it would be hilarious if there was an alien race that just had mustaches for no reason whatsoever," Robert Kirkman went on. "So that's why the mustache then became a Viltrumite thing, and I love as the show progresses, we will get to see a wide variety of different mustaches on our Viltrumite characters as we introduce more and more of them."
"Does it detract from the seriousness that we're trying to achieve with the show? Yes," he admitted. "Is it possibly a mistake? Probably. But do we enjoy it? Would we change course at the first point? No, not at all."
Of course, one of the key elements that make Omni-Man work in the Amazon Prime adaptation of "Invincible" is the fantastic voice-acting from J.K. Simmons, something that may not have come to pass had the character not been blessed with that handsome mustache. After all, Simmons is best known for playing another mustachioed comic book character — J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy.